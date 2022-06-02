Citroën Celebrates Surfing and the Ocean With C3 Aircross Rip Curl Special Series

Citroën's facelifted C3 Aircross has received a special edition called Rip Curl, which can be ordered on all the markets where this model is available starting today. The 2022 Citroën C3 Aircross Rip Curl Special Series is based on the Shine trim level and will be available for a limited time.
All versions get the Rip Curl logo in white letters at the bottom of the vehicle's rear doors, as well as on the interior carpets. The special series of the Citroën C3 Aircross is the third of its kind for the French brand, and it is meant to be a nod to both surfing and to the World's oceans, which is why blue is the selected color for the accents.
As its name mentions, this is a collaboration between Citroën and Rip Curl, which began six years ago. At the time, Citroën launched a C4 Cactus Rip Curl special edition. Back then, the C4 Cactus's smaller brother was already on the market for a year. Now, the C3 Aircross can pride itself on having over 430,000 sales worldwide since its debut.
The Shine trim level was selected by over 60 percent of the customers of this model, Citroën noted. With the announcement of this partnership, the two brands confirmed that the deal between them will continue for the next two years.
On the inside, occupants will find a new interior color for the upholstery, as well as an ambiance that is called Blue Jeans. Now, if you were expecting the upholstery to be made of Denim, or fabric that resembles the one on your jeans, that is not the case here. Instead, we have a dark-colored cloth that uses Blue Jeans-colored stitching to match the exterior accents.
The cloth for the upholstery is dubbed "Hello Chinor," and it is blue-grey sportswear knit that can be found in both technical clothing and sports shoes.
Citroën has combined it with a leather-effect plastic-coated fabric that is inspired by the world of sport and boating, which is seen on the upper part of the backrests, as well as the seat cushions, which have the "Bright Blue La Rochelle" stitching we mentioned above.
When viewed from the outside, the French model has blue accents for the bumper inserts, side mirror shells, as well as 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with a shiny black geometric decoration. The rear quarter panel windows are tinted, and all the accents are meant to match the black roof on the two-tone-painted bodies.
The latter is painted in one of four available colors that can be ordered with this special-edition model: Artense Grey, Platinum Grey, Perla Nera Black, or Polar White.
First deliveries will take place in November, and each market where this version is available is set to release information on that matter soon, as the order books are open at the time of writing.
