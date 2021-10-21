Citroen C3 Lineup Reshuffled for 2022, Costs Way Less Than the Volkswagen Polo

5 Citroen C3 JCC+ Limited Edition is French Chic Taken to The Next Level

When specified with the same power unit, the Saint James starts at £16,755 ($23,124), and from £19,295 ($26,629) with the PureTech 110 S&S automatic. The Shine Plus can be had with the PureTech 83 S&S manual, and the PureTech 110 S&S manual and automatic. Pricing starts at £17,955 ($24,780), £19,235 ($26,546), and £20,495 ($28,285) respectively. The BlueHDi 100 S&S manual diesel is also available for the range-topper, priced from £20,775 ($28,671). The French company’s supermini family no longer includes the Shine trim level. Additionally, the Saint James specification has been repositioned within the range, providing “a strong customer advantage,” according to Citroen.Sporting distinctive looks, the new C3 Saint James takes inspiration from the eponymous clothing brand that was founded back in 1889 and celebrates the artisan traditions of northwest France. It sports a generous range of standard gear over the demised Shine, such as the Advanced Comfort seats, soft fabric, and leather-effect upholstery, soft-touch dashboard fascia, and exclusive floor mats.On top of these, Citroen’s C3 Saint James gets exclusive exterior styling pack and logos, including a ‘Saint James’ roof decal, 16-inch bi-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels, and rear tinted windows. The powertrain options include the PureTech 83 S&S manual and PureTech 110 S&S automatic gasoline units, with the former having 83 ps (82 hp / 61), and the latter 110 ps (108 hp / 81 kW).The C3 family kicks off with the Sense, followed by the C-Series, Saint James, and Shine Plus trim levels. Despite being the entry-level model, the C3 Sense is not the most affordable variant, as that title goes to the C-Series, which can be ordered from £14,180 (equal to $19,570) on-the-road. By comparison, the base VW Polo starts at £17,885 ($24,683). The Sense, on the other hand, is accompanied by a recommended retail price of £15,305 ($21,122). Both use the same PureTech 83 S&S manual powertrain.When specified with the same power unit, the Saint James starts at £16,755 ($23,124), and from £19,295 ($26,629) with the PureTech 110 S&S automatic. The Shine Plus can be had with the PureTech 83 S&S manual, and the PureTech 110 S&S manual and automatic. Pricing starts at £17,955 ($24,780), £19,235 ($26,546), and £20,495 ($28,285) respectively. The BlueHDi 100 S&S manual diesel is also available for the range-topper, priced from £20,775 ($28,671).

