This BMW K1100LT Is a Great Example of Motorcycle Customization Done Right

On the Old Continent, there’s no shortage of talented moto artists who will do a wonderful job at creating a two-wheeled masterpiece. Take, for instance, the ambitious craftsmen over at Nitrocycles – a reputed enterprise located in the Spanish capital of Madrid.
As time went by, we visited their portfolio on several occasions to admire some of the crew’s tastiest undertakings, such as a drool-worthy 1986 BMW K100RS and a Honda CB750 F2 that keeps things looking seriously rad, to name but a couple.
Sure enough, it goes without saying these folks aren’t messing around, and the aforementioned exploits certainly support that claim! Given that it’s been a while since we looked at one of Nitrocycles’ fascinating ventures, we’ll be taking the liberty of introducing you to yet another custom gem born on their premises. This time around, the chosen donor was a K1100LT from BMW Motorrad’s lineup.
DOHC inline-four powerplant that boasts a humungous displacement of 1,092cc and sixteen valves. Furthermore, the four-stroke mill prides itself with a healthy compression ratio of 11.0:1. At approximately 7,500 spins per minute, this bad boy is fully capable of summoning up to 100 untamed ponies, along with 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) of twist at 5,500 revs.
A five-speed transmission is tasked with channeling the engine’s force to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive, resulting in a generous top speed of 129 mph (207 kph). When prompted, Bavaria’s chunky tourer will cover the quarter-mile distance in 12.6 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph). However, this beast can’t be described as light, since it tips the scales at a hefty 639 pounds (290 kg) on a full stomach.
Nitrocycles’ aftermarket gurus kicked things off in the handling department, where they installed a premium selection of higher-spec items to ensure optimal performance is achieved on the tarmac. Although the factory forks have been retained, the same can’t be said about the bike’s rear shock absorber, which was removed in favor of a YSS alternative.
Beemer received a unique dual headlight setup at the front and an LED taillight on the other end, while its standard turn signals have been removed to make way for LED counterparts.
The cockpit wears a new handlebar and a single Daytona gauge, which is powered by a lithium-ion battery. After removing K1100LT’s bulky bodywork, the team shortened its subframe in preparation for a gorgeous saddle that’s been upholstered in-house. On the flanks, you will find a pair of bespoke side panels filling the empty space below the seat.
A discrete fender can be spotted hugging the front wheel, which was transplanted from a BMW R850R, as was its rear sibling. The stock fuel chamber remains atop the framework, but it’s been modified by the Nitrocycles pros to suit the motorcycle’s new proportions. Lastly, the finishing touch comes in the form of a handsome color scheme that blends a silver base and red pinstripes.
As time went by, we visited their portfolio on several occasions to admire some of the crew’s tastiest undertakings, such as a drool-worthy 1986 BMW K100RS and a Honda CB750 F2 that keeps things looking seriously rad, to name but a couple.
Sure enough, it goes without saying these folks aren’t messing around, and the aforementioned exploits certainly support that claim! Given that it’s been a while since we looked at one of Nitrocycles’ fascinating ventures, we’ll be taking the liberty of introducing you to yet another custom gem born on their premises. This time around, the chosen donor was a K1100LT from BMW Motorrad’s lineup.
DOHC inline-four powerplant that boasts a humungous displacement of 1,092cc and sixteen valves. Furthermore, the four-stroke mill prides itself with a healthy compression ratio of 11.0:1. At approximately 7,500 spins per minute, this bad boy is fully capable of summoning up to 100 untamed ponies, along with 79 pound-feet (107 Nm) of twist at 5,500 revs.
A five-speed transmission is tasked with channeling the engine’s force to the rear wheel via a shaft final drive, resulting in a generous top speed of 129 mph (207 kph). When prompted, Bavaria’s chunky tourer will cover the quarter-mile distance in 12.6 seconds at 108 mph (174 kph). However, this beast can’t be described as light, since it tips the scales at a hefty 639 pounds (290 kg) on a full stomach.
Nitrocycles’ aftermarket gurus kicked things off in the handling department, where they installed a premium selection of higher-spec items to ensure optimal performance is achieved on the tarmac. Although the factory forks have been retained, the same can’t be said about the bike’s rear shock absorber, which was removed in favor of a YSS alternative.
Beemer received a unique dual headlight setup at the front and an LED taillight on the other end, while its standard turn signals have been removed to make way for LED counterparts.
The cockpit wears a new handlebar and a single Daytona gauge, which is powered by a lithium-ion battery. After removing K1100LT’s bulky bodywork, the team shortened its subframe in preparation for a gorgeous saddle that’s been upholstered in-house. On the flanks, you will find a pair of bespoke side panels filling the empty space below the seat.
A discrete fender can be spotted hugging the front wheel, which was transplanted from a BMW R850R, as was its rear sibling. The stock fuel chamber remains atop the framework, but it’s been modified by the Nitrocycles pros to suit the motorcycle’s new proportions. Lastly, the finishing touch comes in the form of a handsome color scheme that blends a silver base and red pinstripes.