“Jaeger GT 650” Is a Bonkers Bolt-On Kit for Your Royal Enfield Continental GT

At $28k, the You might be able to guess who’s behind this surreal entity by examining its unconventional design language. If you’re still scratching your head in confusion, I’ll have you know this mechanical gem is the work of Daryl Villanueva’s Bandit9 – an enterprise whose builds are anything but dull. In the past, we visited the workshop’s portfolio to drool over a bespoke Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 that manages to look seriously rad.This time around, we’ll be analyzing yet another one of Bandit9’s GT 650-based undertakings, namely a limited-edition bolt-on kit (dubbed “Jaeger GT 650”) priced at $28,000. Before we go into any other details about the package itself, let’s pay our respects to Royal Enfield ’s machine by reminding ourselves about its powertrain characteristics.Within its tubular steel double cradle frame, the Continental houses an648cc parallel-twin mill that’s good for up to 47 hp and 38 pound-feet (52 Nm) of twist at optimal revs. The twin-cooled fiend is coupled with a six-speed gearbox, which feeds its force to the rear 18-inch hoop via a chain final drive.Now, Bandit9’s insane outfit features an assortment of steel bodywork items polished to a mirror finish, including a menacing front fairing, custom side panels and one shiny fuel tank, as well as a stealthy front fender and a bespoke tail unit that makes the GT 650 look fast even when it stands motionless.Up front, you will find a dual headlight setup, while the beast’s rear end comes equipped with a discrete LED lighting strip. Additionally, a tougher riding stance is accomplished thanks to rear-mounted foot pegs, along with clip-on handlebars that wear steel grips, fresh levers and chunky mirrors. Last but not least, Saigon’s moto masters went about creating a stainless-steel two-into-two exhaust system in-house.At $28k, the Jaeger GT 650 can’t be described as cheap, but the level of craftmanship that’s gone into building it is certainly worthy of our praise and admiration.