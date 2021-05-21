4 Here’s a Turbocharged Kawasaki KZ650 With 110 HP on Tap From 830cc Big Bore Kit

Mr. Martini’s Toned-Down Approach Works Wonders on This Custom Kawasaki ZXR1100

Is it just me, or does this Italian builder have a strong affinity for offset headlights? 6 photos



Sure enough, these beasts were subjected to an abundance of tasteful adjustments, but the same can’t be said about the bike we’re looking at today. Although the moto artist chose a less-is-more approach that keeps things simple, the end result is still a fascinating display of Italian craftmanship at its finest.



The donor for this undertaking was a 2001 variant from Kawasaki’s ZXR1100 family. Within its tubular steel double cradle frame, the Japanese gem houses a ruthless DOHC inline-four powerplant, with sixteen valves and a colossal displacement of 1,052cc. This nasty piece of liquid-cooled machinery is good for up to 106 hp at approximately 8,700 rpm and 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) of twist at 7,000 spins.



A chain final drive receives the force from a five-speed transmission, resulting in a top speed of 145 mph (233 kph). Furthermore, this whole ordeal enables the ZXR to cover the quarter-mile distance in as little as 11.6 seconds. Martini kicked things off by cleaning up the frame and powertrain components to remove any signs of aging, while the original tires have been discarded in favor of Roadtec 01 rubber from Metzeler’s inventory.



As time went by, Italy's Mr. Martini never failed to amaze petrolheads with his flawless pieces of two-wheeled artwork, some of which we've featured on our pages. These include a custom Triumph Street Triple R-based entity dubbed "Jerolamo SR" and Nicola Martini's Legend TT "Bob" - a nitrous-fed monstrosity that appears to be eating drag strip tarmac for breakfast.