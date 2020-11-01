Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT Morphed at the Hands of MotoMax

Matteucci Garage’s Suzuki GS550 Is the Embodiment of Moto Grace

Lastly, we notice a new subframe supporting a two-seater leather saddle at the rear end. Long story short, this bad boy is genuine testament to these Aussies’ remarkable level of craftsmanship. While Royal Enfield ’s Continental GT may not exactly be what you’d call a beast, it’ll definitely serve its entry-level purpose just fine. It is powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder engine that hosts a respectable displacement of 535cc.At around 5,100 rpm, the mill is capable of generating up to 29 hp, while a torque output of 32 pound-feet (44 Nm) will be achieved at 4,000 revs. This power is fed to a chain final drive via a five-speed constant mesh transmission. On the other hand, stopping power is supplied by a 300 mm (11.8 inches) floating brake rotor and a two-piston caliper up front, along with a 240 mm (9.45 inches) disc and a one-piston floating caliper at the rear.Now, despite its rather undistinguished performance, many a workshop will still be happy to work their bespoke magic on one such donor, and some will even go about injecting a healthy dose of additional oomph into its humble powerplant.Take, for instance, MotoMax ’s delicious one-off Continental GT. A few years ago, the Perth-based enterprise proceeded to equip a Suzuki Jimny’s RHB31 turbocharger on GT’s four-stroke engine. Sure enough, this undertaking led to a significant power output boost. To be more precise, the turbo wizardry almost doubled the single-cylinder fiend's figures!Furthermore, this feat is accomplished with some help from a Power Commander V module that controls the bike’s electronic fuel injection, as well as a fresh exhaust system, which allows the 535cc mill to breathe with ease.In terms of cosmetic tweaks, Continental’s front end received a pair of bullet-style turn signals, which flank its headlight. You will also find an alloy front fender and aftermarket clip-on handlebars from MotoMax’s very own inventory, as well as a set of Pirelli Sport Demon tires hugging the stock rims. Additionally, the fuel tank was honored with a brushed metal finish and a leather belt that keeps things looking classy.Lastly, we notice a new subframe supporting a two-seater leather saddle at the rear end. Long story short, this bad boy is genuine testament to these Aussies’ remarkable level of craftsmanship.