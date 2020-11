Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT Morphed at the Hands of MotoMax

While Royal Enfield ’s Continental GT may not exactly be what you’d call a beast, it’ll definitely serve its entry-level purpose just fine. It is powered by an air-cooled single-cylinder engine that hosts a respectable displacement of 535cc.At around 5,100 rpm, the mill is capable of generating up to 29 hp, while a torque output of 32 pound-feet (44 Nm) will be achieved at 4,000 revs. This power is fed to a chain final drive via a five-speed constant mesh transmission. On the other hand, stopping power is supplied by a 300 mm (11.8 inches) floating brake rotor and a two-piston caliper up front, along with a 240 mm (9.45 inches) disc and a one-piston floating caliper at the rear.Now, despite its rather undistinguished performance, many a workshop will still be happy to work their bespoke magic on one such donor, and some will even go about injecting a healthy dose of additional oomph into its humble powerplant.Take, for instance, MotoMax ’s delicious one-off Continental GT. A few years ago, the Perth-based enterprise proceeded to equip a Suzuki Jimny’s RHB31 turbocharger on GT’s four-stroke engine. Sure enough, this undertaking led to a significant power output boost. To be more precise, the turbo wizardry almost doubled the single-cylinder fiend's figures!Furthermore, this feat is accomplished with some help from a Power Commander V module that controls the bike’s electronic fuel injection, as well as a fresh exhaust system, which allows the 535cc mill to breathe with ease.In terms of cosmetic tweaks, Continental’s front end received a pair of bullet-style turn signals, which flank its headlight. You will also find an alloy front fender and aftermarket clip-on handlebars from MotoMax’s very own inventory, as well as a set of Pirelli Sport Demon tires hugging the stock rims. Additionally, the fuel tank was honored with a brushed metal finish and a leather belt that keeps things looking classy.Lastly, we notice a new subframe supporting a two-seater leather saddle at the rear end. Long story short, this bad boy is genuine testament to these Aussies’ remarkable level of craftsmanship.