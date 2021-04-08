2 Custom Royal Enfield Continental GT Morphed at the Hands of MotoMax

More on this:

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Comes Back to America, Fireball Starts at $4,399

Back in the final months of last year, motorcycle maker Royal Enfield announced the Meteor 350, a model already available elsewhere in the world, would come to America in the spring of 2021. A more definite date was announced this week, together with pricing and other details surrounding the lineup readied for the U.S. market. 11 photos



The twin downtube spline frame holds a fuel-injected, air-oil cooled 349cc engine that is rated at 20.2 bhp and 19 lb-ft (26 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the wheels on the bike run on 41 mm forks with 130 mm (5.1 in) of travel up front and twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload at the rear. For the first time on the Meteor, Royal Enfield fitted its Google Maps-based Tripper navigation solution.



There will be three main variants of the



Seven colors will be available across the range, and the bike maker says it will throw a full line of accessories for the machine into the mix, including windscreens, backrests, and larger footpegs.



“The Meteor 350 is a perfect balance of fun and style for any rider,” said in a statement Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead-Americas.



“Riders will have the opportunity to choose the Meteor 350 in three model trims: the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova, each with its own unique personality and styling. The Meteor displays Playing in the mid-size motorcycle segment, the model offers pretty much everything you’d expect from such an entry.The twin downtube spline frame holds a fuel-injected, air-oil cooled 349cc engine that is rated at 20.2 bhp and 19 lb-ft (26 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm, while the wheels on the bike run on 41 mm forks with 130 mm (5.1 in) of travel up front and twin-tube emulsion shock absorbers with 6-step adjustable preload at the rear. For the first time on the Meteor, Royal Enfield fitted its Google Maps-based Tripper navigation solution.There will be three main variants of the 350 up for grabs. The entry-level two-wheeler is called Fireball, and for $4,399 comes with blacked-out trim pieces and pinstripe wheels. Next up is the Stellar ($4,499), which builds on that and adds a passenger backrest, while the Supernova ($4,599) will offer both a windscreen and a passenger backrest.Seven colors will be available across the range, and the bike maker says it will throw a full line of accessories for the machine into the mix, including windscreens, backrests, and larger footpegs.“The Meteor 350 is a perfect balance of fun and style for any rider,” said in a statement Breeann Poland, Marketing and Communications Lead-Americas.“Riders will have the opportunity to choose the Meteor 350 in three model trims: the Fireball, the Stellar and the Supernova, each with its own unique personality and styling. The Meteor displays Royal Enfield’s commitment to our global position as the leader in the middleweight segment, offering a diverse lineup of motorcycles to all riders.”

load press release