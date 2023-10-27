This Beautiful Two-Loft Tiny House Is Well Suited for a Modern Family Lifestyle

Tiny living offers the prospect of more freedom, more flexibility, and sustainable living and has lured many into adopting a simpler lifestyle. And though the compact size of tiny homes might make some believe they are only suited for singles or couples, there are plenty of companies nowadays that are designing small living spaces with growing families in mind.
The Expedition model is a perfect example that, with a thoughtful layout and clever design choices, tiny houses can accommodate more people and genuinely feel like home, offering traditional comfort with the added benefit of mobile living.
This family-friendly micro-dwelling has two lofts and a full-size pull-out sofa bed in the living room, so it can accommodate up to six people. It was designed and built by Maverick Tiny Homes, a New Paris, Ohio-based company with over 20 years of experience in construction that focuses on crafting custom compact dwellings that are suitable for full-time living and can stand the test of time. Moreover, each of their homes is constructed to NOAH Certification Standards and is quite budget-friendly compared to other offerings on the market.
This is also the case with the Expedition, a model that can be customized to your desire, from the exterior colors to the interior finishes and even the entrance door. The particular build pictured here is built on a trailer foundation, measures 28 feet in length, and offers 316 square feet of living space.
It's an eye-pleasing tiny home inside and out, but more importantly, it is well suited for a modern family lifestyle, offering plenty of functionality and comfort in a small package. Boasting a modern exterior, the Expedition has wood framing and is finished in a combination of LP SmartSide and metal siding, coupled with a full-light front door and a shed-style metal roof.
Inside, the house gives off contemporary farmhouse vibes with earthy, nature-inspired tones and textures, neutral colors like white and gray on the walls, and several wood elements throughout the house, including a live edge sycamore breakfast nook/dining table, pine stair risers and treads, a wood accent wall for the master loft, and a cedar barn door offering privacy in the bathroom. These wood accents add warmth and a tinge of rustic charm to the space.
The interior is bright and airy thanks to the multitude of windows throughout, which also help make the individual areas feel more spacious and open.
Upon entering the house, you will find yourself in the compact living room, which is fitted with a grey pull-out sofa that can turn into a comfortable bed for two. Next to it, the builders installed a tall cabinet that serves as some sort of divider between the living and the dining area.
Since this is a tiny house, for the dining space, the designers had to come up with an ingenious solution to offer seating for six people. They built a live-edge table and two nesting benches for family meals. This is a good example of multi-functional furniture in tiny homes, as the set perfectly fits against the wall between the living room and the kitchen and can be used as a breakfast nook or working space the rest of the time.
Expedition has a beautiful U-shaped kitchen with plenty of custom cabinets for all your cooking ware and full-size appliances so you can prepare delicious meals for the entire family. It is equipped with a five-burner propane range and oven, a microwave, a fridge/freezer, and a double-basin farmhouse sink. Beautiful butcher block countertops and exposed wood beams enhance the rustic charm of this kitchen.
Two lofts, one above the kitchen and the other above the bathroom, offer comfortable sleeping space. The master loft can be accessed via a storage-integrated staircase and fits a king-size mattress, while the secondary loft can be built to accommodate either a single or a full-size mattress.
As for the bathroom, it hides behind a barn-style door and is well equipped to cater to your sanitary needs, including a custom stainless steel standing shower, a vanity with drawers, a sink, and a toilet.
When you decide to downsize as a family, storage is an important consideration in choosing a tiny house. The Expedition offers plenty of storage solutions to accommodate the belongings of the entire family. There are two tall cabinets and overhead units in the living room, a huge pantry in the kitchen, and there is also storage under the stairs and plenty of cubbies of different sizes in the master loft.
An electric water heater tank and a mini-split HVAC make this tiny house really move-in ready, and owners can also decide to add some optional upgrades, including a washer/dryer unit, electric kitchen appliances, a TV, built-in loft shelving, and more. If you don't need a house this large, the company can build this model with a single loft on a shorter trailer.
Overall, the Expedition is a durable, well-equipped, and functional tiny home that has the potential to become the perfect family home. The starting price for the design with basic features starts at just $81,500.