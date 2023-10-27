This Floating Billionaire Haven Will Be the Bee's Knees of Luxury: Even Has a Waterfall

Folks, most of the floating mansions we see floating around the world initially started out as nothing more than a concept. Well, one of those dreams is up for sale through one of the world's leading brokerage firms. This is the story of the Numarine 45XP.
Whenever a superyacht brokerage house like Northrop & Johnson takes up a concept and lists it for sale, you can bet your bottom dollar that it's a dream that you, or whoever has the bucks to pay for it, can turn into a reality. This brings us to the ravishing design before us today, Numarine's 45XP, a nearly 148-foot (45 m) floating haven designed to pamper its owners in the finest of luxuries, including lounging around under a dang waterfall, but we'll get to that shortly.
Now, Numarine is a crew whose work we've featured on several occasions, and so far, the 45XP is the largest of their available lineup. Since some of their smaller superyachts have made it through all stages of completion and are now floating homes for a number of clients, clearly, the 45XP can be had as well.
Before you go on, I urge you to check the images in the gallery, and once you do, tell me you didn't get a feeling that this vessel is built like a brick; the explorer yacht cues are clearly visible and come to find out, it is designed to be a go-anywhere machine.
If you're into yachting and any adjacent industry, then you may be up to date with what an explorer superyacht can do and how far you can travel with one. If you're not, one class of these vessels allows for "unrestricted" travel to and from whatever destination is free of pirates, and the 45XP seems to have all the right stuff to fall under Category 0 classification. Considering the 4,000 nautical miles (4,603 mi) range of this bugger, all that's even more clear.
Overall, we're looking at a hull crafted out of nothing more than good old steel, and the superstructure is from GRP and "light alloy." With these materials and crafty minds and hands, the result is a superyacht with sharp edges, long lines, and a downright menacing look. I compare it to a shark, a steel shark with four luxury-filled decks.
Now, regarding the interior, only a few images are available, mainly because future owners are sure to tamper with what they're presented, as is normal. After all, you're spending millions on such a habitat; you might as well make it your own.
However, a few spaces and features have already been outlined by Numarine, and personally, I wouldn't change a thing. For example, the sun deck, I would leave as is, and I also wouldn't mess with those floating balconies that unfold from the sides of the 45XP.
But the one feature I'm really looking forward to in this daydream of mine is the waterfall that's pouring right into a pool at the bow of the ship. Think about waking up in the morning, crawling onto the deck with eyes half-shut, and sliding yourself into the water. The sun overhead is sure to fill you with some energy in this little slice of heaven. This area is located on the main deck and accessible right from the owner's suite. Starting to get the picture?
As I explored this ship in all its glory, I ended up on Numarine's website, and there, I found plans for how they feel this ship is best portrayed. With that in mind, the main deck invites us with countless lounges, dining halls, bars, and access to yet another outdoor lounge and a pool, one that's shared by all, not just the owner.
Regarding the lounges I mentioned, a few images exist that offer us a glimpse into what sort of living standards we can expect. Materials such as wood, textile, leathers, composite, and lighting by LEDs and natural sources alike. Take a seat and relax with a glass in hand.
Before I wrap up this little presentation on the 45XP, one other level requires our attention: the upper deck. Why? Well, as I was getting to know the layout of this ship, I noticed that this deck houses a rather small cabin while the rest is reserved for outdoor activities and a toy garage; over half of this deck's square footage is dedicated to the outdoor world.
As for the interior, yet another lounge is in place at the rear, perfect for escaping the heat after playing shuffleboard all morning, the wheelhouse, and captain's quarters. In all, 12 guests will be in the hands of your favorite maritime officer.
The final deck, the lowest possible point, I reserved for VIPs and those of your guests who are just tagging along for a free ride. But, aft on the lower deck is a magnificent beach club, revealed by an unfolding segment of the 45XP's stern, to be used for catching more rays from the sun, hopping aboard a tender, or diving into the local waters.
Before I go, allow me to point out a few crucial details regarding your possible purchase of this grand machine. The first is that there's no price announced yet for this bugger, and second, if you or anyone else makes this purchase, it'll be completed in 2026. If you're not a patient person, you might as well hold off on this one. Just a little something-something to look out for in the coming years.