Okai's "Coming Soon" LyteCycle E-Bike Promises Great Range on a Reasonable Budget

Over the past few years, I've been heavily invested in the urban mobility industry, and in this journey, I've discovered countless teams promising the next best thing. Well, this time around, we take a look at an e-bike from none other than Okai, one of the grandfathers of this industry. This one's bound to be good.
Folks, the name Okai has been spotted on our pages countless times before. Heck, we've even tested some of their gear, and chances are that you've ridden an Okai over the course of your lifetime and didn't even know it. They're one of the main manufacturers behind those rental last-mile scooters we find around town.
Ever since they started off in the urban mobility game, mainly with electric scooters, they've grown to hold over 100 patents for devices, be they with one, two, three, or four wheels. So, you can understand my excitement when I got word of their newest addition to their lineup, the LyteCycle or EB60.
Now, when Okai hits the market with a mobility device, it's usually the result of some rather relentless development and customer feedback, and the EB60 seems to be the result of exactly that. For example, this step-though wonder is priced at no more than $1,500 (€1,400 at current exchange rates), so about $500 lower than the average Joe's spending threshold for something like this. Let's see what Okai has done this time.
Overall, the frame material isn't specified, but my know-how tells us that it's an aluminum frame and, as we can see, designed around the whole step-through and cruiser look. While most people feel that this frame style is only for the ladies, it's not; it's for comfort and safety. Even I ride a step-through when I don't feel like hunching over on a road bike or MTB.
That said, a notable feature of the EB60's frame is the whole "minimalist" look it brings to the game, but those looks can be deceiving; there's some functionality in there. For instance, the rear can be equipped with a pannier rack, and at the front, a cargo basket can be added.
As for the motor, Okai comes with a rear hub-mounted powerhouse with a nominal 350 W of power. However, it peaks at 550 W and can tackle hills of up to 14%, which means that San Francisco is off-limits. Oh, it's also capable of cranking out a peak of 55 Nm (40.5 lb-ft) of torque, so you should be fine even with some cargo on the rear or at the front. Top speed is limited to just 20 mph (32 kph), and from what I can see, there's no throttle.
Other than that, Okai doesn't make much of a mention, all except that the EB60 is rocking 27.5-inch tires with a 1.95-inch cross-section, so nice and urban-oriented, and that it takes less than or equal to 33 ft (10 m) to come to a complete stop. I hope that number is "much less" and clearly "NOT equal to" in the real world. The rendering also showcases hydraulic brakes and a chained drivetrain, but there is no written confirmation of this yet. Nor do we know just how "Lyte" it may be; it's weight.
Other than that, we don't know much else about the EB60, so all we can do is place an order, wait for it to show up on your doorstep, or have the order rejected. In this case, you have nothing to lose; if the bike isn't what you thought it would be, return it within the guidelines set by the manufacturer and just get your buck back. But then again, Okai didn't get to where they are today by NOT holding true to their word. So far, the LyteCycle looks promising, to say the least.
There's just a bit of a catch to the EB60 that you need to be aware of. If you visit the manufacturer's website, you'll find that this two-wheeler is currently being advertised as "coming soon." That said, Okai shows us only a few specs, but you can still place an order for this puppy.
From here, Okai comes in with a swappable battery design integrated into the largest tube on this EV, the down tube, and as standard, brings a 9.6 Ah battery running under 36V. According to the manufacturer, it's enough for a peak of 62 miles (100 km) of range, which is pretty good. Just remember, these numbers are derived in a test setting, so real-world results are sure to be a tad lower. The average EV I've tested sees a drop of around 20%-30% in those numbers when subjected to bumps, hills, various riding surfaces, and even the size of your lunch.
Before we go, I want to bring our attention to the cockpit. While exploring the images in the gallery, I noticed that the stem and handlebar are one piece, so I can't see how you could adjust this feature to your size in any way. Sure, the saddle is bound to adjust, but that's about it. Still, it gives the EB60 a certain kind of feel. Be sure to take note of the integrated instrument panel, too.
