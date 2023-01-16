This ‘60 Airstream Ambassador Land Yacht Lives On as Tin Willy, a Home With Its Own Sauna

Tin Willy is an old Airstream restored and upgraded to modern standards, and a local celebrity in its hometown. For two years, it was a hit with tourists in Charlotte, North Carolina, where it functioned as a backyard rental unit available on several platforms. It was sold off and towed to a new location, also in North Carolina, after new Charlotte legislation made renting it an impossibility, but even so, it remains a beautiful and quite tasteful example of restoring a legend.
Tin Willy started as a 1960 Airstream Ambassador trailer with Land Yacht options. Back when the model was introduced that same year, it sold for a little over $5,800, which would be $58,200 in today’s money, adjusted for inflation. It was the most luxurious version of the Ambassador trailer, so it was packed with the luxury trims of that era, all wrapped up in the unmistakable package of an Airstream.
Matt and Kristen bought it in December 2018, in a worse for wear condition – and we’re being generous with the description. For the next year or so, they would dedicate much of their spare time to bringing it back to life, and to repurposing it as a rental unit. They wanted something that would fit in their backyard and that could offer the kind of experience other, similar rentals couldn’t.
an Airstream with its own private sauna for two, which offered pet-friendly stays, a generous deck for outdoor dining, and a firepit.
Because the power of nostalgia remains exceptionally strong, this isn’t the first nor the last Airstream to be repurposed this way, and to make headlines because of it. Even after years of neglect, Airstreams still provide sound frames for restoration projects, and they’re viable for said projects even if they no longer tow. Tin Willy remained towable through the entire process, so when the couple decided to sell it, all it needed was new tires and perhaps new trailer brakes to be ready for new adventures.
Measuring 28 feet (8.5 meters) in length, Tin Willy was no longer the family-friendly Airstream it had started off as, but a couple’s most romantic retreat. The interior had been redone entirely, after everything was stripped off. It now offered a master bedroom at one end, with a queen-size bed with integrated storage, custom light fixtures, and a repurposed church pew serving as a reading bench and book shelving.
Tin Willy also offered a full kitchen equipped for light meal-prepping, with a hotplate, a microwave, and a fridge and freezer. Since it was designed as a rental, the area had basic functionality for the obvious reasons: no one goes on vacation to spend too much time cooking. A small dining nook with a fold-down table and two stools was included.
mobile habitats with all kinds of fancy features, but a sauna is not that often among them.
Quality materials were used throughout Tin Willy: teak wood for the floor in the sauna, bamboo in the bathroom, and waterproof and flexible vinyl plank flooring for the rest of the place. A mini-split unit, a water heater, separate water tanks, and new plumbing and electrics ensured all the comforts of home.
Special touches were included to give the space more personality. The reading bench in the bedroom came with a custom plate that mentioned its origin, there was an Airstream-themed pair of shakers in the kitchen, Tin Willy-branded linens and little trinkets, and the apparent warning to “Mind your head” on one of the walls in the lounge, which actually referred not to the height of the ceiling but the need to take a breather every once in a while, for your mental health.
More than turning an old Airstream into the kind of home strangers might want to spend the night in, Matt and Kristen were able to craft a space with personality and a story to tell, and in the process, they were able to turn Tin Willy into a local celebrity and a success story. Tin Willy was sold to new owners for $35,500 and was moved to its new location in the summer of 2022. It is no longer available for rent to the public, but it can still serve as inspiration for those who might want to try their hand at bringing a legend like this Airstream back to life.
