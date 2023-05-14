This $48 Million Custom Mansion Has an Insane Man Cave With Supercar Glass Showroom

When it comes to houses, there's downsizing, and then there's the reverse, upsizing. No better way to do the latter than with a custom mansion that could easily (and quite naturally) double as a James Bond lair, complete with a stunning garage and other awesome car-centric features.
This $48 million mansion is just that: a gorgeous lair for a James Bond wannabe, with plenty of space for a moderately-sized automobile collection, additional car-centric features, and spaces dedicated exclusively for the enjoyment of the company of like-minded and similarly-gendered people – gentlemen's lounges, if you will.
Car-centric architecture is not a novel idea on the premium real estate market, but offers of this kind have only seen a boom in recent years as millionaires started looking for all-in-one solutions. As a result, developers began focusing on estates that offer a resort-like array of amenities and features, down to wardrobes packed with designer goods and rare cars parked in the driveway – or, if it's a waterfront property, a pedigree speedboat or a luxury yacht docked out back.
In the exclusive world of the one-percenters, the devil remains in the details, whether they're limited-edition cars, fancy boats, or features a regular person wouldn't dream of having inside a family home. This mansion is made up of all these details, even if it doesn't come with a packed garage, despite what it might look like in the video tour available below.
We say "bedrooms," but they’re more like self-contained suites. The master suite, for example, is a house within itself, complete with everything you need to avoid contact with anyone else in the house but your significant other, down to a spa-like bathroom, his and hers walk-in-wardrobes with a hidden safe for jewelry and valuables, and incredible sweeping views. The same goes for the guest room.
But to us, it's the garage and the spectacular glass showroom that make this mansion stand out. The large circular driveway could easily hold at least a dozen cars when you're having people over, and it spills downwards into the marble-clad, custom-lit garage that feels ripped out of a 007 movie. In the video tour below, it holds a Lamborghini Huracan STO, a Ferrari LaFerrari, and a Maybach (at least), but the cars are not part of the deal. Neither are those parked in the driveway, including a McLaren and a Bugatti.
A custom metal staircase leads up to the ground floor and the enormous lobby, which carries on with the theme of a nightclub for men only. Sections of the floor are made of glazing, offering a look down below at the pool, and there's a gorgeous Steiner piano sitting on such a section. There's also a large cigar lounge wrapped around in glass, with everything from a fully-stocked bar to a fine selection of cigars to choose from and enjoy on the spot. As one does.
The highlight here is, without a doubt, the glass showroom. It's a glass box accessible from outside in the driveway, in which you can drive in your favorite car (of the day), so you can have it in plain sight from your office, the cigar lounge, or any other part of the lobby. This sounds a bit tacky, but the execution is incredible: the car sits on a patch of shiny black marble like the one in the garage, framed by a metal structure that matches the staircase and makes the car in the display look like an art piece. It's a flex, to be sure, but it's one done with an eye for detail and good taste.
This custom mansion is located in Emirates Hills, Dubai, the one and only true land of opportunities. It sits inside a gated community, with spectacular views out onto the bay and the city center, and offers 45,000 square feet (4,181 square meters) of living space divided across more than seven bedrooms and too many bathrooms to count.
Actually, calling this area of the house a garage is doing it a disservice: this is an entire gentlemen's club scaled down and fit into the basement of a mansion. From the car area, which is specially lit and decked out in black marble, you walk into the lounge, which includes a large pool and a bar. You get Bugatti furniture poolside, carbon fiber seats and coffee tables to relax your multi-millionaire soaked self on, and even a small bridge over the water feature, leading you to the playroom section of the basement. Here, you get a pool room and other lounge areas, and a superb cinema with concessionary stand and custom lighting that would make any other private cinema feel poor by comparison.
The whole compound is a flex, make no mistake about it. The wraparound pool on the ground floor, the rooftop terrace with its "chill summer lounge," the large formal dining areas, the spaces dedicated to men and their hobbies, the stunning garage, which probably looks as stunning when it's empty, everything is meant to show off a lifestyle where luxury, ultra-comfort and only the best of everything have become the norm.