This 3K-Mile 1981 Honda CB750K Wants to Lure You Over to the Classic UJM Side

With a curb weight of just over 560 pounds, this machine is a far cry from what we’d describe as light, but it can still provide you with a great riding experience.
This charming 1981 Honda CB750K displays a mere 3,100 miles (5,000 km) on the counter, and its wheels are enveloped in Bridgestone’s praised Battlax BT-45 rubber. A few months ago, the creature’s motor oil and brake fluids have been flushed by the current owner, who’d also overhauled the carbs and replaced the choke cable for good measure.
In case you’ve got a bit of dough to spare, then the next person to have this motorcycle parked on their driveway could, as a matter of fact, be you. Honda’s pearl is going under the hammer at no reserve on Bring a Trailer, where it will be listed until the evening of April 29. For now, the highest bid is placed at 3,000 freedom bucks, and that’s ridiculously modest given just how pristine this thing is.
To help you gain a better understanding of what we’re dealing with here, let’s have a quick gander at the second-gen CB750’s technical specifications. It comes to life thanks to an air-cooled 748cc inline-four powerhouse, featuring twin cams, sixteen valves and a quartet of 30 mm (1.2 inches) Keihin inhalers.
When the crankshaft rotates at approximately 9,000 revs per minute, the engine is capable of delivering up to 77 ponies. Lower down the rpm range, a maximum torque output of 48 pound-feet (65 Nm) will be fed to the bike’s five-speed transmission, which is connected to the rear hoop via a chain final drive. The oomph enables its bearer to achieve a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph).
Stopping power comes from a single 275 mm (10.8 inches) brake disc up front and a traditional drum module at the opposite end. In the suspension department, the ‘81 MY CB750K sports a set of air-adjustable telescopic forks and dual shock absorbers. Boasting a fuel capacity of 5.3 gallons (20 liters), this antique piece of Japanese machinery will tip the scales at 564 pounds (256 kg) with fluids.
