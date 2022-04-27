1976 Chevrolet C30 Dually With Vega Camper Combo Is a Blast From the Past

If you own a farm and need a tough one-ton truck on the cheap, auction platforms are your best bet. This 1976 Chevrolet C30 dually truck fits the profile and is as good as new. The best part: it comes with a mostly unused slide-in camper to satisfy your adventure needs.
This 1976 Chevrolet C30 Custom Deluxe dually pickup has been with its original owner for its entire life before being acquired by the selling dealer in March 2022. Originally bought with a Vega slide-in camper, the truck was later fitted with a fifth-wheel hitch to tow a larger horse trailer with living quarters. The Vega camper has been stored in a heated garage most of its lifetime, so it’s in mint condition.
The truck itself had pretty much the same fate, being stored with the camper several years later, explaining the good overall condition. Despite almost half a century passed, they are looking as if they just left the factory a couple of years ago. The selling dealer did not have to do much work on them in preparation for the sale other than flushing the radiator and performing an oil change.
The truck comes in blue with white pinstriping and decals on the bedsides as well as a roof-mounted sign advertising the previous owner’s New Jersey horse farm. The paint job is almost perfect, as well as the chrome trims, and the truck features a front-mounted spare wheel and tire, camper-type mirrors, and checker-plate side steps.
Inside the cabin, things look neat, while the comfort is boosted by an air conditioning system. The included Vega slide-in camper is as big as a villa and comes with a lavatory and shower, as well as a kitchenette featuring a sink, three-burner stove, and an oven. Of course, there’s also a refrigerator, a water heater, and a freshwater tank, as expected from a great camper. Heck, there’s even a truck-to-camper intercom.
Powering the truck is a 454-ci (7.4-liter) V8 engine with a four-barrel carburetor. Power is delivered to the dually rear axle through a three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission. This combo is a beast and with today’s fuel prices you should be more worried about the low mpg figure than about the possibility of a failure.
The combo is on auction on Bring a Trailer and the highest offer at the time of writing is $8,000. It is a fair price considering what you get for the money, but things might change in the coming days. There are still three days left to bid until the auction ends and surely the seller has a reserve on the combo.
The truck itself had pretty much the same fate, being stored with the camper several years later, explaining the good overall condition. Despite almost half a century passed, they are looking as if they just left the factory a couple of years ago. The selling dealer did not have to do much work on them in preparation for the sale other than flushing the radiator and performing an oil change.
The truck comes in blue with white pinstriping and decals on the bedsides as well as a roof-mounted sign advertising the previous owner’s New Jersey horse farm. The paint job is almost perfect, as well as the chrome trims, and the truck features a front-mounted spare wheel and tire, camper-type mirrors, and checker-plate side steps.
Inside the cabin, things look neat, while the comfort is boosted by an air conditioning system. The included Vega slide-in camper is as big as a villa and comes with a lavatory and shower, as well as a kitchenette featuring a sink, three-burner stove, and an oven. Of course, there’s also a refrigerator, a water heater, and a freshwater tank, as expected from a great camper. Heck, there’s even a truck-to-camper intercom.
Powering the truck is a 454-ci (7.4-liter) V8 engine with a four-barrel carburetor. Power is delivered to the dually rear axle through a three-speed Turbo-Hydramatic automatic transmission. This combo is a beast and with today’s fuel prices you should be more worried about the low mpg figure than about the possibility of a failure.
The combo is on auction on Bring a Trailer and the highest offer at the time of writing is $8,000. It is a fair price considering what you get for the money, but things might change in the coming days. There are still three days left to bid until the auction ends and surely the seller has a reserve on the combo.