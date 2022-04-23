Custom Honda CX650 Is a Startling Synthesis of Scrambler Anatomy and Classic UJM Prowess

Honestly, we think Freeride Motos is the sort of enterprise whose work deserves way more attention than it actually gets, and you’ll definitely agree with us by the time you finish reading this coverage. Although it might be hard to believe, the lesser-known garage is mostly a one-man operation run by Pierre Dhers – a dexterous French craftsman with oodles of ambition and a great eye for detail.
He goes about his daily business in a small commune located just about an hour’s drive from the bustling city of Toulouse. As a qualified mechanic, the vast majority of Pierre’s days at the workshop are spent performing regular maintenance and repairs, but his astounding skillset goes far beyond what’s considered to be the norm.
Besides the ordinary day-to-day routine, FM’s mastermind busies himself with full-blown restorations and sophisticated custom projects, one of which we’ll be inspecting in the paragraphs that follow. The bike in question is a scrambled Honda CX650 with tastefully minimalistic looks and off-road pedigree, though getting it to this stage was no walk in the park for monsieur Dhers.
Despite all the obstacles, the Frenchman knocked this build straight out of the ballpark, which is quite a feat considering that almost every stage of the transformation was completed in-house! Without further ado, we’ll go ahead and walk you through Pierre’s intricate customization process from start to finish. Let’s begin by looking at how he’s upgraded the donor’s running gear.
First things first, the standard forks were promptly discarded, making way for a KTM 950 Supermoto’s higher-spec 48 mm (1.9 inches) WP items. At the opposite end, Pierre tweaked the swingarm to accept the repurposed Showa monoshock of a Yamaha YZF-R6, which supports a bespoke loop-style subframe with integrated LEDs.
The CX650’s chunky OEM wheels have been replaced with lighter 17-inch Excel rims, stainless-steel spokes, and fresh hubs, while its brakes got beefed up with a premium selection of Brembo components at both ends. For plentiful grip on and off the tarmac, the new shoes were enveloped in all-terrain TKC 80 rubber from Continental’s range. With these goodies installed, Dhers turned his attention to the bodywork sector.
Up north, the bike comes equipped with a state-of-the-art LED headlamp and a flat number plate, but the cockpit area is where the real aftermarket party is at. One may spot a single Daytona Velona gauge replacing the stock instrumentation, and it’s joined by a new handlebar that sports Domino grips, high-end levers, and bar-end turn signals from Motogadget.
Following a meticulous engine overhaul, Pierre added a stainless-steel two-into-one exhaust system topped with a boxy LeoVince muffler. Then, it was time for him to apply the finishing touches, which consisted of Uni Filter inhalers, brand-new fasteners, and a Motogadget m-Unit controller. Last but not least, the fuel tank was wrapped in a funky layer of matte-orange paint that stands in sharp contrast to the black finish on the V-twin mill, frame, and wheels.
