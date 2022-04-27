This 1970 GMC C1500 Stepside Pickup Was Tastefully Refurbished

Slightly butcher in appearance than the Chevrolet-branded variant, the GMC C1500 we’re covering today was originally delivered to a dealership in Oregon. Acquired partially refurbished by the current owner in 2020, the half-ton pickup looks like a million bucks following additional work.
Originally finished in Medium Olive, this fellow currently wears black over black and replacement rocker panels. The bed slats, rear bumper, and body mounts were replaced under previous ownership. In the past two years, the current owner addressed the side mirrors, door hinges, and window seals.
Offered with a plethora of receipts, an owner’s manual, and the Protect-o-Plate for good measure, the C1500 Stepside in the photo gallery features Corvette fender badges for extra visual pizazz. Gifted with Vision alloy wheels mounted with BFGoodrich Radial T/A tires that measure 245/60 R15 up front and 295/50 R15 out back, the vintage workhorse flaunts replacement front shock absorbers, front disc brakes, and wheel bearings.
Reupholstered in black cloth and vinyl, the seats are joined by matching carpets. The dashboard pad, glovebox, headlight switches, windshield washer switches, and heater hoses were replaced in 2020. For in-car entertainment, a Bluetooth-capable aftermarket stereo will have to suffice.
The old-school steering wheel frames a replacement instrument panel that includes a tachometer that reads 1,195 miles (1,923 kilometers) although true mileage isn’t known. Approximately 4,000 miles (6,437 kilometers) have been added by the current owner according to the online listing. Based on the condition of the underside, this pickup is going strong.
Under the hood, you’ll find a replacement small block with a displacement of 350 cubic inches. Equipped with a Rochester Quadrajet carburetor and intake manifold, the 5.7-liter V8 breaths out through a Rams Horn-style exhaust manifold. Under current ownership, the four-barrel carburetor was rebuilt and the fuel tank replaced along with the pump, sending unit, alternator, battery, positive crankshaft ventilation valve, and ignition cables.
The final piece of the puzzle is the rebuilt three-speed automatic transmission, which is connected to a rear end that has been reconditioned under previous ownership. With five days left on the ticker, this extremely tasteful pickup is going for a very reasonable $10,500 on Bring a Trailer.
