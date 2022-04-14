2023 GMC Caynon Teased With AT4X Off-Road Pack, Looks Promising

GMC teased its next-generation mid-size truck today, the 2023 Canyon. Along with the announcement, the American marque also confirmed the introduction of the AT4X trim level in the Canyon lineup. With the latter news, the GMC Canyon will be the second model from the brand to come with this trim level.
Before we get into trims, we will have you know that the first GMC Canyon was introduced back in 2014. It was then upgraded over the years, as each brand does with every model in its lineup. Eventually, an AT4 trim package was offered to customers interested in enhanced off-road capabilities.
The new model, which was previewed by the Canyon AT4 concept shown in 2021 at the Overland Expo Mountain West, will be revealed in the summer of 2022. If the concept was anything to go by, a set of off-road tires, a lift kit, skid plates, and fender flares.
The first teaser image of the new Canyon reveals beadlock-capable wheels, rocker protectors, and Goodyear Wrangler off-road tires.
As a reference, the concept came with an off-road chassis with an enhanced underbody coverage, as well as cast-iron control arms, a winch, front and rear electronic locking differentials, and a spare tire swivel mount, and Multimatic DSSV dampers, among others.
The Canyon AT4 Concept was fitted with 33-inch BF Goodrich tires of the KM3 kind. The BFGs, as off-road enthusiasts refer to them, are of the Mud-Terrain type, and they were installed on 17-inch AEV Crestone wheels.
It is unclear if the AT4X package will bring the same to the next-generation Canyon as this off-road-oriented concept had shown, but it is clear that it is possible to transform a model like this into an overlanding-ready vehicle with just off-the-shelf parts.
The GMC Sierra is also available with the AT4X package, and it does bring Multimatic DSSV dampers, as well as front and rear electronically-lockable differentials, a Terrain mode with one-pedal crawl function, bigger tires, and more.
