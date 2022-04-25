2022 GMC Hummer EV Is More Profitable Than You'd Think, Raises Incredible Sum at Auction

Forget about the stock market, crypto currencies, NFTs, real estate, gold, and whatever else you might think of, and put your money in the GMC Hummer EV, as you will more than double it - for now anyway.
The owner of the pictured example is about to make a very nice profit off it, as at the time of writing, it raised $225,420, and there were still two days left in the cars&bids online auction.
A 2022 pickup, in the Edition 1 configuration, it has 85 miles (137 km) under its belt, and set its owner back $112,595 new. It was delivered earlier this month, is finished in Interstellar White, on top of the Jet Black and Light Gray interior, and sits on 18-inch wheels, shod in chunky rubber.
Things such as the four-wheel steering, with the much-advertised Crab Walk mode, power-operated bed cover, MultiPro tailgate, Infinity Roof with Sky Panels, adaptive suspension, and a whole bunch of other stuff are included. It also features a Bose premium sound system, multi-zone climate control, heated, ventilated, and power-adjustable front seats, heated rear outer seats, heated steering wheel, 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and many others, including the Super Cruise driver assistance system.
Despite its utilitarian look, the GMC Hummer EV boasts in the region of 1,000 horsepower combined, produced by its three electric motors that are juiced up by a massive 212.7 kWh lithium-ion battery. The latter enables a 329-mile (529-km) range.
Other things included with the sale are the two keys, a Level 2 charger, charging cable and adapters, roof panel removal kit, owner’s manual, and window stickers. So, how much do you think it will end up fetching? We reckon it will be close to $250,000, which is a whopping sum for such a model, even if the production of this version will be capped at 1,200 copies.
A 2022 pickup, in the Edition 1 configuration, it has 85 miles (137 km) under its belt, and set its owner back $112,595 new. It was delivered earlier this month, is finished in Interstellar White, on top of the Jet Black and Light Gray interior, and sits on 18-inch wheels, shod in chunky rubber.
Things such as the four-wheel steering, with the much-advertised Crab Walk mode, power-operated bed cover, MultiPro tailgate, Infinity Roof with Sky Panels, adaptive suspension, and a whole bunch of other stuff are included. It also features a Bose premium sound system, multi-zone climate control, heated, ventilated, and power-adjustable front seats, heated rear outer seats, heated steering wheel, 13.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and many others, including the Super Cruise driver assistance system.
Despite its utilitarian look, the GMC Hummer EV boasts in the region of 1,000 horsepower combined, produced by its three electric motors that are juiced up by a massive 212.7 kWh lithium-ion battery. The latter enables a 329-mile (529-km) range.
Other things included with the sale are the two keys, a Level 2 charger, charging cable and adapters, roof panel removal kit, owner’s manual, and window stickers. So, how much do you think it will end up fetching? We reckon it will be close to $250,000, which is a whopping sum for such a model, even if the production of this version will be capped at 1,200 copies.