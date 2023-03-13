This $34 Million Superyacht Fit for a Billionaire Doubles as a Heavy-Duty Research Vessel

Ultra-rich superyacht owners have often been blasted by public opinion for their extravagant, diesel-burning luxury toys, especially with the race towards zero-emission transportation being a global priority. But not all of these floating mansions are used exclusively for self-indulgence. The rugged Cupani may be as lavish as any other superyacht, but it also does a great job supporting the maritime environment.

43 photos Photo: TWW Yachts