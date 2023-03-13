This $34 Million Superyacht Fit for a Billionaire Doubles as a Heavy-Duty Research Vessel

autoevolution

Ultra-rich superyacht owners have often been blasted by public opinion for their extravagant, diesel-burning luxury toys, especially with the race towards zero-emission transportation being a global priority. But not all of these floating mansions are used exclusively for self-indulgence. The rugged Cupani may be as lavish as any other superyacht, but it also does a great job supporting the maritime environment.
Cupani is both a superyacht and a powerful maritime reseach vessel 43 photos
Photo: TWW Yachts
It’s been said that Captain James Cook’s ship, the HMS Endeavor, might be the forefather of modern research vessels. At the time, in the mid-1700s, there was no such official designation, and the HMS Endeavor was a Royal Navy ship. But, due to its mission and the tasks it carried out, this vessel became a pioneer, as did Captain Cook.

Compared to those former military ships that embarked on exploratory missions, the research vessels of the future are light-years away. Let’s take the Earth 300, for instance. This mind-blowing concept showcases the most-technologically advanced, and at the same time, the most luxurious approach to maritime research.

A stunning 984-foot (300 meters) behemoth, it would include 22 laboratories and the latest quantum computer, plus five-star accommodation for the students and VIP guests that would travel on board.

Cupani Yacht \(Ex\. Albula\)
Photo: TWW Yachts
Futuristic research vessels such as the Earth 300 or Ulstein’s Thor are designed to feature nuclear propulsion, based on the use of innovative molten salt reactors. It makes sense – vessels that are dedicated to science and to maritime conservation in particular should not have a negative impact on the environment.

However, this idea can only be applied on a small scale so far, with wind-powered or hydrogen-electric boats gradually replacing conventional platforms. When it comes to massive research vessels, it will take some time before bold, clean concepts can become reality. But at least today’s vessels can be much more comfortable, even luxurious, compared to previous generations.

The line between rugged expedition vessels and superyachts can get blurred these days. Some superyacht owners can choose to have a secondary yacht, known as a shadow vessel or a support yacht, that’s specifically designed to carry all the water toys and the supplies for the mothership – much like an expedition vessel. In other cases, the main yacht itself is built to handle such tasks, and can even be adapted for maritime research activities.

Cupani was different from the start. In 2007, it was one of the largest yachts in America. Built in 2006, it was launched under the name of Turmoil. The bad part was that its billionaire owner Gary Comer, a retail mogul as well as a passionate yachtsman, only got to enjoy it for a few months, before passing away.

Cupani Yacht \(Ex\. Albula\)
Photo: TWW Yachts
The good news was that the new yacht kept the adventurous side that Comer hoped to enjoy. Turmoil was filled with books on exploration and geography, and even the paintings that adorned its walls were of sailing ships.

A decade later, it was sold for nearly $50 million (to another billionaire), and that’s when it entered perhaps the most glorious stage of its “career.” Renamed Albula (after the smallscale bonefish that lives in the Indo-West Pacific) the majestic 209-foot (63.7 meters) luxury yacht started operating as a research vessel.

It’s easy to see why it was suitable for that role. Built by the Royal Denship (a Denmark-based builder that has merged with the Hartman Marine Group in the Netherlands, 2019) Cupani (ex. Albula) boasts plenty of room not just for guest accommodation and additional work areas, but also for large tenders and heavy-duty equipment.

Its large boat deck can fit multiple tenders of up to 32 feet (9.7 meters) with additional storage room for smaller boats on the bridge deck aft. Albula’s two huge cranes (one with a SWL/Safe Working Load of 10,000 lbs/4,500 kg, and the other one with a 2,000 lb/907 kg SWL) are meant to launch and retrieve all of these watercraft. Plus, Albula can deploy small underwater vehicles (such as a two-person submarine), and have a helicopter land on its bridge deck aft.

Cupani Yacht \(Ex\. Albula\)
Photo: TWW Yachts
Although not built with an ice-class hull, this powerful vessel can still venture out into icy regions, but do so cautiously (its hull is ice-strengthened). Powered by twin Cat engines, it can cover 6,500 nautical miles (12,000 km) and at a cruising speed of 15 knots (17 mph/28 kph) it burns 500 liters of fuel per hour.

The onboard equipment includes X- and S-band radars, a Furuno deep water sounder and sonar, and an advanced electronic navigational chart system. In addition to the eight staterooms that can accommodate up to eight guests, Cupani also boasts a specialized wet lab, a large lazerette, and a spacious office that doubles as a lecture room.

The beautiful interiors, styled by Rune Design, are up to par with those of any modern superyacht. The master suite, with two en-suite bathrooms, even has access to a private deck aft area. Recently refitted, in 2021, the Cupani also got its main systems either refreshed or replaced, plus upgrades such as a waste water treatment system.

When it was known as Albula, this luxury yacht put its capabilities to good use, operating as the main research vessel for the Fisheries Research Foundation (FRF). It participated in projects such as the “Bonefish Spawning in the Bahamas,” in 2018, and again in 2020.

Cupani Yacht \(Ex\. Albula\)
Photo: TWW Yachts
After its alleged owner had passed away in 2022, Albula became Cupani and began looking for a new owner. Even though the Royal Denship yacht is presented as a luxury pleasure craft, it doesn’t hide its other side, as a maritime research vessel. Hopefully, the $37 million superyacht will end up in the hands of another owner who is passionate about supporting the maritime environment.
