Uthorn Breaks the Norm as the First German Ship Powered by Green Methanol

The use of alternative fuels is seen as a solution for green operations in several transport sectors, including rail, aviation, and shipping. When it comes to shipping, it could be argued that LNG (liquid natural gas) is prevalent among these, but steps have also been taken for the use of hydrogen, ammonia, or methanol.
The first Uthorn was a 30-meter (98.4 feet) cutter commissioned in 1982. The second one is a pioneering research vessel, 35-meter-long (114 feet), and powered by methanol. It’s the first seaworthy German ship of its kind, and it’s ready to pave the way not only for green methanol production and use, but also for sustainable maritime research.
The innovative ship was recently christened at the Fassmer shipyard in Berne. More than 200 guests, including government officials and researchers, attended the event. Uthorn will kick off its service at the Alfred Wegener Institute (AWI) this December.
According to AWI, methanol is still untested for the most part, despite its potential for green shipping. Together with the Helmholtz Center for Polar and Marine Research and other local partners, AWI designed a proposal for a methanol production facility in Bremerhaven. Renewable electricity obtained from a wind turbine would be used to separate water into hydrogen and oxygen. Next, this green hydrogen would be used together with carbon from a sewage treatment plant, to obtain green methanol.
In addition to using methanol as fuel, Uthorn is a modern research platform. Equipped with several laboratories, an echo-sounder for detecting and identifying fishes, as well as an anti-roll tank that makes it more stable in challenging waters, the ship is mainly designed for coastal research. But it will also be a valuable learning tool for future maritime researchers, by providing student cruises on the North Sea.
“The Uthorn will not only support important research into the status quo of our coastal waters; I’m also proud to say that, with the new cutter, we at the AWI are assuming a pioneering role in replacing the use of fossil fuels in shipping,” said Prof. Antje Boetius, director of AWI.
