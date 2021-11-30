This 1996 Honda CBR900RR Fireblade Looks Menacingly Funky Sporting Vivid Hues

5 Rare 4K-Mile Ducati Desmosedici RR Will Have You Selling One of Your Kidneys

Normally, great power and affordability don’t come in a single package, but this is an exception. 20 photos



A six-speed gearbox is tasked with turning the rear six-spoke hoop via a drive chain, which features a total of 108 links. Ultimately, the CBR will launch you past the quarter-mile mark in a mere 10.8 ticks, while its top speed is generously rated at 160 mph (257 kph).



The powertrain is nested inside an aluminum twin-spar skeleton, whose front end sits on a set of Showa cartridge forks. On the other hand, rear suspension duties are taken good care of by a Pro-Link setup that’s adjustable for preload, rebound, and compression.



At twelve o’clock, abundant stopping power hails from dual 296 mm (11.7 inches) discs and four-piston Nissin calipers, joined by a 220 mm (8.7 inches) brake rotor and a single-piston caliper down south. The Japanese



Furthermore, the specimen shown above sports an aftermarket slip-on muffler from Two Brothers Racing, as well as Shinko 006 Podium tires with 2020 date codes. In terms of mileage, the bike’s six-digit analog odometer tells us that it’s been ridden for just under 17k miles (27,000 km).



As you're reading this, you must know that Honda's samurai is going under the hammer at no reserve, and you'd only need about four grand to top the current bid – for now, at least. The CBR900RR Fireblade will be listed on Bring A Trailer until next Monday (December 6), when the online auction is set to end.

