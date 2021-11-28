1971 International Travelall Is a Rare Survivor, Will Take You Anywhere

Exclusive Interview With the Man Who Hand-Built Excalibur, the Mid-Engine Super Truck

Introduced in 1953, the International Travelall was one of the first competitors to the Chevrolet Suburban , the great-grandfather of the modern SUV. Derived from a light truck, just like the Suburban, the Travelall remained in production for 22 years, during which four generations were made. Come 2021 and these vehicles are among the rarest of their kind. 13 photos SUV , the Travelall was designed around the same idea as the Chevy Suburban: to provide seating for the entire family while also having room for luggage and gear.



An inline-six-exclusive vehicle until 1961, the Travelall began arriving in dealerships with V8 units starting with the third generation. That's when



I think the third-gen Travelall is the coolest as far as looks go. Sure, it's quirky and the barn-style trunk doors aren't for everyone, but that's exactly what I like about it. But if you're into more traditional, boxier-looking SUVs, the fourth-gen version is a more appealing choice. And more powerful too, since it came with a pair of big V8 engines.



If you're into a somewhat rare classic hauler, this 1971 Travelall is up for grabs. And the cool thing about it is that it's in



International Harvester offered no fewer than four different V8 engines with the fourth-gen Travelall, up to the massive 401-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) made by AMC. This SUV is fitted with International's very own 345-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8, but it's plenty powerful at 200 horsepower and 309 pound-feet (419 Nm) of torque. The seller says it runs and drives as it should, so it will take you anywhere even if it just turned 50.



Located in Lexington, Kentucky, this almost pristine Travelall is being auctioned off by eBay seller "ganbu93" as we speak. Bidding is at $11,200 with some four hours left, which is well below the average value of a 1971 International in Excellent condition. That's also about half the price of a Chevrolet Suburban from the same era.

