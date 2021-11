1971 International Travelall Is a Rare Survivor, Will Take You Anywhere

SUV

Originally a three-door, full-size, the Travelall was designed around the same idea as the Chevy Suburban: to provide seating for the entire family while also having room for luggage and gear.An inline-six-exclusive vehicle until 1961, the Travelall began arriving in dealerships with V8 units starting with the third generation. That's when International began marketing the SUV as a powerful hauler that on top of being able to carry six people with their gear, could also pull a sizeable trailer.I think the third-gen Travelall is the coolest as far as looks go. Sure, it's quirky and the barn-style trunk doors aren't for everyone, but that's exactly what I like about it. But if you're into more traditional, boxier-looking SUVs, the fourth-gen version is a more appealing choice. And more powerful too, since it came with a pair of big V8 engines.If you're into a somewhat rare classic hauler, this 1971 Travelall is up for grabs. And the cool thing about it is that it's in original condition , a rare feat for a Travelall. The green paint looks surprisingly good, while the matching interior, which includes dark green seats with gray inserts looks even better.International Harvester offered no fewer than four different V8 engines with the fourth-gen Travelall, up to the massive 401-cubic-inch (6.6-liter) made by AMC. This SUV is fitted with International's very own 345-cubic-inch (5.7-liter) V8, but it's plenty powerful at 200 horsepower and 309 pound-feet (419 Nm) of torque. The seller says it runs and drives as it should, so it will take you anywhere even if it just turned 50.Located in Lexington, Kentucky, this almost pristine Travelall is being auctioned off by eBay seller "ganbu93" as we speak. Bidding is at $11,200 with some four hours left, which is well below the average value of a 1971 International in Excellent condition. That's also about half the price of a Chevrolet Suburban from the same era.