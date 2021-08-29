Blown, Hemi-Powered International Dually Truck Is a Different Kind of Hot Rod

More on this:

1 1978 Dodge Dually Looks Like a Snail in the Grass, It’s Actually a Hellcat

2 Ford Recalls 2021 Super Duty Dually Trucks Over Front Wheel Detachment Risk

3 Lifted 2017 Ram 3500 Is a Tricked Out, Heavy Duty Goliath on Six Wheels

4 Ford F-350 Super Duty "Mother of Slammed" Can Tow Like a Champ

5 1970 Diesel Chevy Nova "Pro Diesel" Dually Is Craigslist's Heavy Duty Muscle Car