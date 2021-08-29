Blown, Hemi-Powered International Dually Truck Is a Different Kind of Hot Rod

Once an important player on the truck and agricultural markets, International Harvester has been largely forgotten. Reorganized into Navistar in the 1980s and fully owned by the Volkswagen Group as of 2021, International is mostly remembered for the Scout, a competitor to the iconic Jeep CJ and the original Ford Bronco. And even though it built light-duty trucks as early as 1907, International's vehicles aren't among the most sought-after classics nowadays.
But it looks like someone had a soft spot for the brand and turned a 1930s International Harvester into a hot rod. And it's quite an impressive display. It is a mix of parts from various vehicles, this contraption sports the cab of a 1938 International, the grille from a 1946 truck built by the same company, and headlamps taken from an old Packard.
But these are just tiny details in a sea of mind-blowing features, starting with the exposed 392-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) Hemi V8 engine topped by a big and shiny supercharger. A Hemi mill into an International truck is an extremely unlikely combo, but that's exactly what makes it spectacular. On top of the fact that the blown V8 cranks out around 550 horsepower, of course.
Definitely not your regular hot-rodded truck, but things become even more exotic toward the back, where this pickup proudly boasts a set of stacked exhaust pipes and a dual-wheel layout. Take a peek into the bed, and you'll also notice that the rear end is of the NASCAR variety.
And something you'd probably never expect to find on a hot-rodded truck, this International rides on an air suspension system that lowers the chassis all the way to the ground. A hot rod and a low-rider in a pickup truck package? Hell, yeah!
To top it all off, this hauler sounds as mean as it looks. The blown Hemi V8 packs a massive amount of audible grunt and sends the truck from zero to fast effortlessly. Check it all out in the video below because this might just be the coolest International Harvester build out there.
