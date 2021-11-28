Frank Williams Dies of Undisclosed Causes Aged 79

In 1977, it was not unusual for people to form F1 teams and try to compete with the likes of Ferrari and McLaren. Frank Williams dared to do so and created one of the most victorious F1 teams in history, with 114 victories, nine constructors’ titles, and seven world champions. We have no idea if Frank Williams wanted to perpetuate his name long after he was gone, but that’s what will happen from November 28 on: he is not among us anymore.
The Williams F1 team released a note informing that Williams went to the hospital on November 26 and died peacefully on the morning of November 28, surrounded by his family. The death cause was not revealed, but Williams was not well for quite some time already.
His decaying health was possibly one of the causes for him and his family to sell the team to Dorilton Capital, an American investment company that pledged to keep his name on the team, at least while it owns the team. Investment companies are known for buying stuff that they can sell later for more money. Hopefully, the next owner will also honor the team’s founder, which would be a way to preserve its history.
Williams gave world titles to Alan Jones (1980), Keke Rosberg (1982), Nelson Piquet (1987), Nigel Mansell (1992), Alain Prost (1993), Damon Hill (1996), and Jacques Villeneuve (1997). Ayrton Senna wanted to be among these guys when he joined the team in 1994, the same year in which he died driving one of Williams’ cars.
The Italian Supreme Court of Cassation determined that Senna’s crash was due to “badly designed and badly executed modifications” to the steering column. The pilot wanted more room behind the steering wheel. The Williams F1 team cut the column and re-welded it to make it longer instead of replacing the entire piece. It eventually broke, which would have made the car move in a straight line until Senna crashed at Tamburello.
The Williams F1 was charged with manslaughter, and Patrick Head was sentenced to seven years and six months in prison for omitted control. However, since the judgment was only finished in 2007, Head was not arrested.
Senna’s crash has deeply shaken Williams. Although his team swears the steering column was still working when the pilot crashed, it pays tribute to the Brazilian pilot since the wreck by placing the stylized “S” Senna adopted as his logo in all cars. That’s a way to support the Instituto Ayrton Senna, dedicated to philanthropic activities.
If death is not the end, Frank Williams is probably with Senna right now. We hope they have a friendly chat about racing, wherever they are.
It is with great sadness that on behalf of the Williams family, the team can confirm the death of Sir Frank Williams CBE, Founder and Former Team Principal of Williams Racing, at the age of 79.— Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) November 28, 2021