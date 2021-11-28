Frank Williams Dies of Undisclosed Causes Aged 79

In 1977, it was not unusual for people to form F1 teams and try to compete with the likes of Ferrari and McLaren. Frank Williams dared to do so and created one of the most victorious F1 teams in history, with 114 victories, nine constructors’ titles, and seven world champions. We have no idea if Frank Williams wanted to perpetuate his name long after he was gone, but that’s what will happen from November 28 on: he is not among us anymore.

