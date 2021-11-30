All-Original 1964 BMW R69S Is Eager to Take You on a Trip Down Memory Lane

5 LS2-Swapped Manual Mercedes-Benz G-Class Purrs Like a Kitten, Would You Adopt It?

Trying to spot any blemishes on this thing is like searching for a needle in a haystack. 21 photos



Before we disclose why you might want to start getting seriously excited about this whole ordeal, let’s take a minute to discuss the fundamentals. Motorrad’s beauty is brought to life by a four-stroke 594cc boxer-twin power source, which is coupled with a dry single-plate clutch assembly and a four-speed gearbox. The air-cooled mill packs two Bing carburetors, four pushrod-actuated valves and a healthy compression ratio of 9.5:1.



By delivering a peak horsepower figure of 42 ponies to an enclosed driveshaft, the engine allows its



Stopping power is supplied by a pair of traditional drum brakes, with a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches) on both ends. The bike’s fuel chamber has room for up to 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of juice, while its curb weight is rated at 445 pounds (202 kg). Now, we’ve got a little surprise for those of you who love a good old Beemer.



The spotless ‘64 MY Bavarian pictured above is going on the block at this very moment, and you’ve got until Sunday afternoon (December 5) to place your bids on The relic we’re about to inspect is an untarnished 1964 variant of BMW ’s R69S lineup, featuring original paintwork and numbers-matching powertrain componentry. This handsome piece of antique machinery may have been produced almost sixty years ago, but it almost looks as if it left the factory yesterday. As a matter of fact, we dare say you’re looking at a museum-quality machine!Before we disclose why you might want to start getting seriously excited about this whole ordeal, let’s take a minute to discuss the fundamentals. Motorrad’s beauty is brought to life by a four-stroke 594cc boxer-twin power source, which is coupled with a dry single-plate clutch assembly and a four-speed gearbox. The air-cooled mill packs two Bing carburetors, four pushrod-actuated valves and a healthy compression ratio of 9.5:1.By delivering a peak horsepower figure of 42 ponies to an enclosed driveshaft, the engine allows its bearer to reach a top speed of 109 mph (109 mph). A double cradle skeleton is tasked with holding everything in place, sitting on Earles forks up front and twin shock absorbers at the opposite pole.Stopping power is supplied by a pair of traditional drum brakes, with a diameter of 200 mm (7.9 inches) on both ends. The bike’s fuel chamber has room for up to 4.5 gallons (17 liters) of juice, while its curb weight is rated at 445 pounds (202 kg). Now, we’ve got a little surprise for those of you who love a good old Beemer.The spotless ‘64 MY Bavarian pictured above is going on the block at this very moment, and you’ve got until Sunday afternoon (December 5) to place your bids on Bring A Trailer . As one might expect, a well-kept R69S from the mid-sixties doesn’t come cheap, so you’ll need to spend a fair bit of cash if you plan on surpassing the current bid. To be exact, the top bidder is offering a solid $11,000 to secure this purchase – for now.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.