This 1979 Porsche 930 Turbo Is Mean, Scary, and Doesn't Want to Be Tamed

Fundamentally, cars are a utility, getting you from point A to point B. Then, there are enthusiast cars, which take your transportation and make it enjoyable. But, among this list of enthusiast cars, there are some wicked creations, cars so scary, so dangerous, that they terrify even the bravest souls out there. These cars have claimed countless lives, yet, we still like them, and one of the prime examples of this lunacy is the Porsche 930 Turbo.

12 photos Photo: CultivatedColector/Bring a Trailer