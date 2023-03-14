1983 Porsche 930 Turbo Slantnose With "Missing" Headlamps Is Rarer Than Hen's Teeth

Introduced in 1975 as a range-topping version of the 911 range, the Porsche 930 was the first turbocharged iteration of the iconic sports car. But the 930 did more than just pave the way for the 911 Turbo. It also spawned the rare and unique-looking Slantnose.
Also known as the Flachbau, the story of this special 911 begins in 1976 with the introduction of the race-spec 935. The latter became so popular and successful that customers began to request 935-style bodywork for the road-legal 930. Porsche initially refused, so 911 owners turned to companies that began offering conversion kits.
Porsche eventually caved in and established the Sonderwunsch program to handle special customer requests. Set up in the same shop where Porsche previously built customer race cars like the 911 RSR, 934, and 935, the Sonderwunsch crew began fitting 930 Turbos with smooth front fenders and flat noses. Porsche also offered optional 935-style side skirts and rear-fender intakes.
The German company put together about 950 units, which makes the Slantnose the rarest iteration of the 930. For reference, Porsche sold 21,589 930 Turbos from 1975 to 1989. However, not all Slantnose cars are equally rare. Porsche also built a Series 1 version that a lot of people don't know about. What sets it apart from the second series? Well, just like 935 that inspired it, it did not get pop-up headlamps.
The first sports car to leave the Sonderwunsch shop, the Slantnose Series 1 saw daylight in only... wait for it... 58 units. And yes, most of them are still around, but they rarely pop up at car events or public auctions. If you haven't seen one yet, this pristine example was recently showcased at the 2023 Werks Reunion Amelia Island held by the Porsche Club of America.
And don't let the car's perfect appearance fool you. This 930 Slantnose is not the result of a rotisserie restoration. What you're looking at is a low-mileage, unrestored and unmolested survivor. Even though it left the Sonderwunsch shop a whopping 40 years ago as of 2023, this Slantnose has only 6,500 original miles on the odometer and it's been babied its entire life.
Finished in Guards Red, a rather common color for the 930 Slantnose, this particular example also comes with a matching, paint-to-sample interior. And that's pretty rare, if not even a one-of-one feature. The exterior paint is as original as they get save for a few minor touch-ups, while the drivetrain is entirely numbers-matching.
Just like the regular 930, the Slantnose came with a turbocharged 3.3-liter flat-six engine. Originally rated at 296 horsepower, the mill got an optional upgrade to 325 horses in 1983. In the U.S., the emission-controlled engine delivered "only" 282 horsepower. In its most powerful form, the 930 Slantnose needs only 4.6 seconds to hit 60 mph (97 kph) toward a top speed of 173 mph (278 kph).
