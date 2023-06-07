This 1977 Dodge Ramcharger Proves SUVs Can Also Be Abandoned in Barns

Most barn finds come down to classic cars like Chevrolet Impala, Ford Mustang, or Dodge Challenger, but occasionally, people out there discover less common models whose place isn't necessarily in a shed away from humanity.
This 1977 Ramcharger is living proof on this front, as the SUV was hiding in a barn before being spotted and saved by eBay seller kintrikent.
The vehicle doesn’t sport too many specifics, so we'll have to rely mostly on the provided images to figure out the essential tidbit. But even so, it looks to be a very intriguing project, not necessarily for car collectors but for diehard Dodge fans drooling over one of the first Ramchargers.
The first-generation Ramcharger debuted in 1974 and was produced until 1980. It was offered with a two-door configuration and could be ordered with either four-wheel drive or two-wheel drive.
Despite its rather massive body, the SUV could also be ordered with Slant Six (a 225/3.7-liter unit that many people considered to be pretty lazy), while the more powerful options started with the 318 (5.2-liter) V8 and went all the way up to a 440 (7.2-liter) big-block.
The owner did not provide any information on the engine under the hood of their Ramcharger, so it's hard to tell if the unit still starts or not. They claim the vehicle is a non-runner, but most potential buyers are probably wondering if the engine at least turns over by hand or not. This is critical information and makes a huge difference, as a vehicle with a stuck engine could require a ton of work.
The condition of the metal is mostly good, but the rust has obviously taken its toll in key places. The floors, for instance, appear to be pretty solid, but I still spotted a few small holes in there. Sure enough, a bunch of patches would fix them, but if you're really interested in giving this SUV a second chance, you should check out the undersides thoroughly.
Rust in the floors could be a sign that the vehicle has been stored in less proper conditions, but buyers can determine this only with a visual inspection.
The seller hasn't shared any specifics on how original and complete the car continues to be, so that'll be your job once you arrive in Medford, Oregon, to see the car in person.
As for the price, I think the seller is a little bit too optimistic. The auction starts at $4,500, but given the lack of information and the non-working engine, maybe $3,000 would be a fair price. The good news is that the owner didn't configure a reserve, so as long as someone agrees to pay $4,500 for this Ramcharger, the vehicle certainly has a new home.
The vehicle doesn’t sport too many specifics, so we'll have to rely mostly on the provided images to figure out the essential tidbit. But even so, it looks to be a very intriguing project, not necessarily for car collectors but for diehard Dodge fans drooling over one of the first Ramchargers.
The first-generation Ramcharger debuted in 1974 and was produced until 1980. It was offered with a two-door configuration and could be ordered with either four-wheel drive or two-wheel drive.
Despite its rather massive body, the SUV could also be ordered with Slant Six (a 225/3.7-liter unit that many people considered to be pretty lazy), while the more powerful options started with the 318 (5.2-liter) V8 and went all the way up to a 440 (7.2-liter) big-block.
The owner did not provide any information on the engine under the hood of their Ramcharger, so it's hard to tell if the unit still starts or not. They claim the vehicle is a non-runner, but most potential buyers are probably wondering if the engine at least turns over by hand or not. This is critical information and makes a huge difference, as a vehicle with a stuck engine could require a ton of work.
The condition of the metal is mostly good, but the rust has obviously taken its toll in key places. The floors, for instance, appear to be pretty solid, but I still spotted a few small holes in there. Sure enough, a bunch of patches would fix them, but if you're really interested in giving this SUV a second chance, you should check out the undersides thoroughly.
Rust in the floors could be a sign that the vehicle has been stored in less proper conditions, but buyers can determine this only with a visual inspection.
The seller hasn't shared any specifics on how original and complete the car continues to be, so that'll be your job once you arrive in Medford, Oregon, to see the car in person.
As for the price, I think the seller is a little bit too optimistic. The auction starts at $4,500, but given the lack of information and the non-working engine, maybe $3,000 would be a fair price. The good news is that the owner didn't configure a reserve, so as long as someone agrees to pay $4,500 for this Ramcharger, the vehicle certainly has a new home.