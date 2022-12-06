This 1972 Ferrari 365 GTC/4 Is Ready to Come Out of Long Ownership

Arguably the best-known member of the 365 series, the Ferrari Daytona ran from 1968 through 1973 to the tune of 1,284 coupes and 122 spiders. During its final years of production, the Daytona was joined by a coupe-only grand tourer styled by Filippo Sapino during his tenure at Pininfarina.
A grand total of 505 examples were produced from 1971 through 1972. The 365 GTC/4 may not have the bite-the-back-of-your-hand looks of its stablemate, yet the Tipo F101 features a slightly longer wheelbase for a bit more rear legroom. Technically a 2+2, the 365 GTC/4 is better viewed as a strict two-seat vehicle with some storage space behind the front seats.
Introduced at the 1971 edition of the Geneva Motor Show, this lesser-known member of the 365 series is called this way after the displacement of each cylinder in cubic centimeters. GTC stands for grand touring coupe, and the 4 doesn’t refer to the number of seats, but the four-cam valvetrain.
The wedge-shaped gran turismo was offered in a grand total of 48 standard exterior colors, yet well-heeled customers could opt for paint-to-sample colors. The 4.4-liter V12 hiding under the hood, internally codenamed Tipo F101 AC 000, is an all-alloy affair with 335 horsepower on deck. U.S.-market vehicles were downtuned to 316 horsepower. By comparison, the Daytona’s Tipo 251 tower of power cranks out 347 horsepower on a good day.
Instead of the Daytona’s downdraft carburetors, the Prancing Horse of Maranello employed sidedraft carburetors for this application. Another big difference between these siblings comes in the guise of the transmission. Rather than the Daytona’s transaxle, the 365 GTC/4 has its five-speed unit bolted to the engine. Be that as it may, Ferrari still achieved a 51:49 weight distribution by moving the V12 engine a bit closer to the firewall.
Tipping the scales at 1,450 kilograms (3,197 pounds), the 365 GTC/4 is nicknamed Gobbone back home in Italy, which translates to hunchback. The successor of the 365 GTC isn’t as desirable as the Daytona despite being much rarer, which is why you can get a 365 GTC/4 much cheaper than a Daytona nowadays. No fewer than four units were sold through Bring a Trailer since 2020 at an average hammer price of $231,845. Four others failed to sell on the auction platform during this period.
Chassis number 365GTC415199 is the latest entry on Bring a Trailer, one of 194 delivered to the U.S. market. Finished in Rosso Rubino over black leather, this fellow rolled off the assembly line in Maranello in January 1972. Originally sold by Rosemont-based Algar Ferrari of Pennsylvania, the fabulous-looking automobile is presently located in Coopersburg.
The seller acquired this blast from the past in 1976. Pictured on Borrani wire wheels mounted with 215/70 by 15-inch rubber boots from BFGoodrich, the car needs just a little bit of tender loving care. Offered with factory literature, tools, spare parts, service records, and a squeaky-clean title in the seller’s name rather than a Montana LLC, the 1972 model in the photo gallery currently sits on $50k with 11 days of bidding left.
