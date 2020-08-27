This 1971 Ford Mustang Is a Fast and Furious Star, Runs Like a 2020 Model

5 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback "Copperback" by Ringbrothers Is up for Grabs

There are plenty of Mach 1 Mustangs that have already been restored to look and drive like a new car, but only a few have also made it to Hollywood. 19 photos



The car, which is powered by a 429 (7.0-liter) Cobra Jet engine, runs like a new model, the owner guarantees in the



The car has been restored using OEM parts and the mechanical side has been verified by a Ford dealership, according to the ad. It comes with a Light Pewter Metallic exterior and a red Vermillion Knitted Vinyl interior and still has the original equipment that was available on the ’71 model.



“Anyone that drives this car comment that it starts, feels, drives, smells like it just came off the dealer floor,” the owner says, trying to emphasize that this Mustang is in perfect condition.



“Everything in terms of chalk marks, parts, stickers, details was done at the Ford dealer to make for a very correct and thorough restoration. Vacuum lines, 8-track, Air conditioning and all the little details are done and work correctly. A beautiful car by any standard and an excellent representation of the ’71 Mustang Mach 1.”



As for the price, you obviously wouldn’t expect a beautifully restored Mustang that has also become a celebrity at Hollywood to come cheap. And it doesn’t, although at the same time, it’s not super-expensive either.



The owner expects to get $75,000 for the Mustang, but they are also accepting other offers, so head over to the eBay link above to get in touch with them. The car is parked in Los Angeles for anyone who'd want to check it out in person.

