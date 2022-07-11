This 1970 Fiat 850 Is Pleading for a Savior, Could It Be You?

Full restorations of classic cars are always a treat, and restomodding is even better to some. But you can't help but think there are a lot of the same famous makes and models getting all the love and attention.
If you're in need of something more obscure to make your next project vehicle, this 1970 Fiat 850 Spider would be an awesome choice. For those not intimately familiar with old-school Fiat, the 850 was a jack of all trades workhorse for the brand in the late 1960s to early 1970s. Though it's largely overshadowed by the exponentially more famous Fiat 500, the 850 was actually an adaptation of the Fiat 600, another city car closely related to the 500.
But even by the standards of its own model, which included a sedan, coupe, and even a microbus configuration, the 850 Spider was a special vehicle indeed. With so little weight to lug around, the Spider's 843-cc (51-cu in) engine's paltry 47 horsepower could get the most out of the car built around it. With a top speed of 84 mph (135 km/h), we doubt anyone would want to drive any faster in a car this old and this Italian.
This particular example comes to us via Dodi Auto Sales of Monterey, California. Though it looks like a derelict husk, it does at least still have its engine. But good luck getting it started. It might just be better to swap a Honda K-engine into it. Whatever direction one decides to take with this old drop-top, the end result is sure to be fun to drive and a completely unique experience from every restoration job/restomod you see at the average car show.
Though you don't get much more than a non-running rolling shell with most of the interior removed, an asking price of $500 for the entire car at least leaves money in the budget to get everything else sorted.
But even by the standards of its own model, which included a sedan, coupe, and even a microbus configuration, the 850 Spider was a special vehicle indeed. With so little weight to lug around, the Spider's 843-cc (51-cu in) engine's paltry 47 horsepower could get the most out of the car built around it. With a top speed of 84 mph (135 km/h), we doubt anyone would want to drive any faster in a car this old and this Italian.
This particular example comes to us via Dodi Auto Sales of Monterey, California. Though it looks like a derelict husk, it does at least still have its engine. But good luck getting it started. It might just be better to swap a Honda K-engine into it. Whatever direction one decides to take with this old drop-top, the end result is sure to be fun to drive and a completely unique experience from every restoration job/restomod you see at the average car show.
Though you don't get much more than a non-running rolling shell with most of the interior removed, an asking price of $500 for the entire car at least leaves money in the budget to get everything else sorted.