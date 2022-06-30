Sitting for Too Long: Lifelong Car Collection Includes Big Names, Chevys, Fords, Dodges

If you’re into classic cars and would love to buy a rare example to restore, the list of models you’re going to find below will probably keep you staring at the screen for way too long.
This is because the cars you see here are part of a lifelong collection whose owner is now willing to sell, obviously at the right price.
Now, it’s pretty clear that bringing all these rare gems under the same roof isn’t easy, and the owner says on Craigslist that some of the cars even come in very good shape and wouldn’t require anything else than minor TLC to run.
It’s hard to highlight just one model in this collection, but the oldest is a 1928 Model A whose current condition is a mystery – in fact, the condition of most cars is unknown, as the seller has only published a bunch of photos without any specifics for each vehicle.
However, given that “some [are] in need of complete restoration” and others are in a good shape, the best option is to just reach out to the seller for more information.
The collection also includes a rare 1936 Dodge Sedan, a highly desirable 1957 Chevy Bel Air, and two Chevy Impalas – a 1960 4-door hardtop and a 1961 bubble top.
The seller claims all vehicles have been sitting for at least 5 years, and while this doesn’t seem much, it actually is given the condition of some cars isn’t necessarily the best. You should therefore expect metal issues and engine problems, especially on the cars that require a full restoration.
While the seller has configured a $100,000 price tag, possibly for the entire collection, they claim the cars are only selling individually, so just reach out to them if you’re interested in a particular model.
Here’s the full list of cars in the collection, as shared by the owner:
- 1928 Model A
- 1930 Model A
- 1935 Dodge Coupe
- 1935 Plymouth Coupe
- 1936 Dodge Sedan
- 1946 Dodge Business Coupe
- 1949 Ford shoebox
- 1950 Chevy fastback
- 1951 Chevy
- 1954 Ford Customline
- 1954 Chevy Bel Air Sedan
- 1957 Chevy 210 Sedan
- 1957 Chevy Bel Air 4-door hardtop
- 1956 Mercury Marquis 4-door hardtop
- 1956 Mercury Marquis 2-door hardtop
- 1939 Chevy Coupe
- 1960 Impala 4-door hardtop
- 1961 Impala Sedan
- 1980 Chevy El Camino
- 1961 Impala bubble top
- 1972 Buick LeSabre 400 Convertible