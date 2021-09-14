This 1969 Ford Shows What Sitting for 30 Years Does to a Car, 429 ThunderJet Likely Dead

Rust is the biggest enemy of a car sitting in the same place for many years, and as you can clearly see for yourselves by simply checking out the photo gallery in this article, it has seriously taken its toll on this 1969 Ford Galaxie.
The car has reportedly been parked, most likely on the side of the road under the clear sky given the looks, in the early ‘90s, so if someone is brave enough to attempt a restoration, there’s no doubt it’ll require major patches and new metal in so many areas.
The good news is this Galaxie is a one-owner car whose odometer indicates just a little over 29,000 miles (approximately 46,600 km), so in theory, it’d make for a good candidate for a restoration, especially if it weren’t for all the rust which has almost certainly caused some holes in the floors and in the trunk.
The engine under the hood is the 429 (7.0-liter) ThunderJet that was specifically introduced for the model year 1969 on the Galaxie.
The ThunderJet initially made its debut on the Thunderbird a year earlier, and it landed in the Galaxie series in two different versions: with a 2-barrel configuration and developing 320 horsepower and using a 4-barrel allowing for an increased output of 360 horsepower
This Galaxie was born with the 2V under the hood, though as you can easily guess given the car’s condition, it’s no longer running at the moment. Unfortunately, we also don’t know if the ThunderJet is locked up from sitting or not, but don’t expect any good news on this front anyway.
So how much should someone pay for a Galaxie in this condition and with a 429 ThunderJet whose chances to survive are currently uncertain? Not too much, that’s for sure, though eBay seller jeffh2658 is ready to let the car go for $4,900. Some other offers, however, might also be considered.
