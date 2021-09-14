5 All-New 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Teased, It's Going to Be a Very Long Wait

This Super Low Mileage 2014 Mitsubishi Evo 10 Is an Undisputed Future Classic

We may despair at the miserable state of affairs that Mitsubishi’s found themselves in at present day, with a car lineup so woefully forgettable that they stand a good chance of going out of business in the U.S. 15 photos



This particular 2014 Evo 10 is a rare breed for many reasons other than its status as the last



This nearly mint condition example sports only 12,800 miles (20,599 kilometers) on the odometer and has spent every winter since new cooped up in a cozy, climate-controlled garage.



On top of the condition that some newer cars are in worse shape than, this Evo 10 has every dealership option available for the car, except for the navigation/infotainment screen. Including the optional upgraded Recaro bucket seats, 2014 was the final year these racing seats were offered.



Admittedly, this Evo 10 is not 100% parts matching, and there are some slight modifications made to the engine and suspension. Including a high-performance HKS exhaust system and Ohlins fully adjustable coil-over shocks with CBRD spec Rings, among other upgrades to the turbo system and intercoolers.



