The Lamborghini Miura SV Turns 50: Here's What Makes It an Iconic Supercar

3 "Bone Bucket" Returns to the Drag Strip, Makes First Pass in Years

More on this:

Chevrolet Cobalt Runs 4s, It's Probably the Quickest Out There

The Chevy Cobalt wasn't the best-looking or fastest GM compact out there, but it had a good run in the 2000s with more than 200,000 units sold per year from 2005 to 2008. It's probably best known for the numerous recalls it's been through, but Chevy also built a cool SS version. As it turns out, the old Cobalt is also a good platform for drag racing. 1 photo



Yes, there's a huge intake on the engine hood, a massive spoiler in the rear, and a chopped-off rear bumper, but it's a proper Cobalt body and not just a plastic shell with decals. We don't know much about what's under the hood, but it sure sounds like a



How quick is it? Well, all three 1/8-mile runs seem to be quicker than five seconds. There's no quarter-mile sprint, but it could probably do that in less than seven seconds. I'm pretty sure this is the quickest Cobalt out there still sporting an original production body. If you know one that runs faster, just let me know in the comments section.



This dragster is obviously based on the first-generation Cobalt, which GM produced from 2004 to 2009. Based on the Delta platform, shared with the



Chevrolet offered a couple of performance-oriented versions of the Cobalt, called the SS. The first one, sold from 2005 to 2007, featured a supercharged, 2.0-liter Ecotec good for 205 horsepower and 200 pound-feet (271 Nm) of torque. Chevy upgraded the SS in 2008 to a turbocharged Ecotec mill with 260 horses and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of twist.



The first-generation model was discontinued after the 2010 model year. A



But enough Cobalt history for today, watch this bright blue painted coupe burn rubber at the drag strip.



Cobalts on the drag strip are nothing new. We've seen a few really fast ones competing in NHRA's Pro Mod category. Back in 2019, a Cobalt funny car became the fastest four-cylinder dragster. But while these race cars feature mock-up bodies of the production Cobalt, the one you're about to see below still sports the original shell.Yes, there's a huge intake on the engine hood, a massive spoiler in the rear, and a chopped-off rear bumper, but it's a proper Cobalt body and not just a plastic shell with decals. We don't know much about what's under the hood, but it sure sounds like a supercharged V8 . There's some nitrous in there too, so it's not surprising that this Cobalt is hugely fast compared to its factory counterpart.How quick is it? Well, all three 1/8-mile runs seem to be quicker than five seconds. There's no quarter-mile sprint, but it could probably do that in less than seven seconds. I'm pretty sure this is the quickest Cobalt out there still sporting an original production body. If you know one that runs faster, just let me know in the comments section.This dragster is obviously based on the first-generation Cobalt, which GM produced from 2004 to 2009. Based on the Delta platform, shared with the Opel Astra and Saturn ION, it was offered with a variety of four-cylinder engines globally.Chevrolet offered a couple of performance-oriented versions of the Cobalt, called the SS. The first one, sold from 2005 to 2007, featured a supercharged, 2.0-liter Ecotec good for 205 horsepower and 200 pound-feet (271 Nm) of torque. Chevy upgraded the SS in 2008 to a turbocharged Ecotec mill with 260 horses and 260 pound-feet (353 Nm) of twist.The first-generation model was discontinued after the 2010 model year. A second-gen Cobalt arrived for the 2012 model year, but it was restricted to emerging markets from South America and Asia.But enough Cobalt history for today, watch this bright blue painted coupe burn rubber at the drag strip.