This 1969 El Camino Survivor Spent 35 Years in Storage, Runs Like a Brand-New Car

Chevrolet's El Camino typically makes for a great restomod choice, but the 1969 example that I discovered on eBay begs for a full restoration to factory specifications.
And based on the provided photos, this restoration wouldn’t even be too difficult, as the truck comes in remarkable condition inside and outside.
Let me start with the obvious and tell you that this El Camino is a barn find that's been sitting for a total of 35 years. Despite the long tenure in hiding, it remains a mesmerizing survivor. It has never been molested in any way, and despite exhibiting some signs of rust, the damage has allegedly affected only the metal surface.
Dealing with the rust is, therefore, pretty simple, but I'd still recommend any potential buyer to go check out this Chevy in person to determine its condition more accurately.
Parked in dry storage, the El Camino feels almost like a new car (except for a few minor mechanical problems, such as a minor engine leak). eBay seller boshmaster16 says they just put fresh gas in the tank, installed new filters, and the El Camino started right up. They drove it around the neighborhood and didn't notice any problems.
The truck is powered by a 350 (5.7-liter) engine developing 300 horsepower – 1969 was the first time Chevrolet installed a 350 in an El Camino, so you can call this a little piece of automotive history. Of course, the 1969 model year also came with more powerful engines, including the 396 (6.5-liter) donated by the teams working on Chevy's SS models.
The 396 was available in multiple configurations, including a 265-horsepower version, but the top of the range developed 375 horsepower and was available as optional.
This El Camino has everything you can wish for when it comes to a barn find, including a nearly spotless interior. It's really impressive that a vehicle so old managed to survive the test of time without the typical rust, dirt, and mold, so I have no doubt this El Camino will find a new owner in no time.
The only problem could be the selling price. The auction has already started on eBay, but the owner has also enabled a reserve, and I'm not sure that unlocking it is going to be easy. The top bid at the time of writing is getting close to $6,000, but the reserve is still in place. The seller did not disclose the reserve value, so it'll certainly be interesting to see if the bidding goes high enough in the remaining six days to give the truck a new change.
If you want to see this El Camino in person, it's parked in Florida, where it's waiting for the outcome of the auction.
