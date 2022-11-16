Barn-Found El Camino Sees Daylight After Decades in Storage, Starts Right Up

One of the best things about barn finds is that they essentially represent the second chance a vehicle, regardless of its condition, is getting to return to the road in one way or another.
While some of these barn finds come in horrible condition, making a potential restoration pretty much impossible, others show up in a surprising shape that nobody expected to see after decades in hiding.
This 1976 El Camino is somewhere in between, as it indeed exhibits the typical barn problems but still boasts lots of intriguing tidbits.
The owner explains on Craigslist that their Chevrolet El Camino was pulled from a barn after many years, and the provided photos confirm the vehicle spent a long time under a thick layer of dust and dirt.
After cleaning it up, the El Camino proved to be a pretty solid find, and the 350 (5.7-liter) V8 under the hood started right up with some gas in the carburetor. Of course, it doesn’t come in perfect shape, but even so, it’s impressive to see an engine ready to roll after so many years of sleeping.
The only rust that has invaded the metal can be found on the driver’s side right behind the wheel, but otherwise, this El Camino is as solid as it gets.
More often than not, the Chevrolet El Camino is being used for restomods, as it allows for a wide array of customizations and engine upgrades. But in this case, this 1976 model seems ready for a second chance to return to the factory specs – worth knowing, however, is that parts of the trim have already been removed, so additional work on this front is going to be needed.
Anyone interested in giving this El Camino a second chance must be ready to spend $4,500 on it, though the truck can also be purchased without an engine for $4,000.
