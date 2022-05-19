This 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Looks Like a Barn Find That Doesn’t Tell the Full Story

When it comes to production numbers, 1969 brought nothing but good news for the Corvette. Chevrolet ended up building no more, no less than 38,762 units, up approximately 10,000 cars as compared to the previous years.
The coupe continued to be the number one version, as it accounted for more than 22,120 Vettes, but the convertible still represented close to 43 percent of the entire production with 16,600 units.
The standard 350 (5.7-liter) engine was obviously the most popular choice, as over 12,800 customers agreed that the 350-horsepower output was more than enough for their needs.
A ’69 Corvette that was born with the same engine under the hood is here as well, possibly after a very long time of sleeping in what looks to be some sort of garage.
While no information has been offered on this front, so it’s hard to guess just how long this Impala has been sitting on the side of the road, it’s pretty clear this Corvette is nothing more than a project.
One of the pictures shows the car parked in a very tight place next to another project car, so maybe the car was supposed to be restored, but the owner never finished the job.
eBay seller chevelle_dude1969 says the Corvette comes with absolutely no rust. But at the same time, it also comes without the original 350 engine, so it’s now just a roller that at some level looks more appropriate for a restomod.
Probably the best thing about this listing is that the car is selling at no reserve, so the highest bidder will take the Corvette home. The bidding starts at $2,000, but so far, nobody has entered the race to take the car home.
The auction is projected to come to an end in a little over 6 days, so it’ll be interesting to see how high the price ends up going.
