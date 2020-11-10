Atheris is a Trike with Magnetic Motors, Powered by Graphene Batteries

5 Chevrolet Corv8 Is the Singer of Corvairs, Flexes C8 Muscle

4 Turbo Company Garrett Files for Bankruptcy, Will Be Bought for $2.1 Billion

3 The Icon Thriftmaster TR 11 New School Edition Is Restomod Zenith

2 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air 427 Gasser Looks Like a Throwback to the Drags of Yore

More on this:

This 1968 Chevrolet Corvair Monza Coupe Blends Classic Style With Flat-Six Power

There was a time when General Motors wasn’t afraid to experiment. During that era, the Corvair was introduced to the U.S. public with a rear-engined layout before the Porsche 911 was even a thing. But as opposed to the German sports car, Chevrolet offered an economy car designed to be affordable and easily serviceable. 46 photos



Even though Chevrolet redesigned the suspension system for the 1965 model year, the damage was done. Fewer and fewer Corvairs were sold, the handling was still hairy, and the introduction of the Ford Mustang further undercut this nameplate’s popularity. As such, 1969 is when the final example of the breed rolled off the line.



The Corvair before your eyes is a late model with pretty desirable options and relatively low mileage, and it’s currently sitting at $5,250 on



Purchased in 1970 by the previous owner in Idaho, the 1968 model was acquired by the seller five years ago. Way back in 1981, the Corvair received a replacement flat-six engine of unknown origin and displacement. When it was new, the Corvair Monza shipped with a 2.7-liter motor with close to 140 horsepower on deck.



Although it’s idling a bit rough and corrosion is visible on the undercarriage and chromed bumpers, this fellow here is definitely perfect as a restoration project. The sale also includes “shop manuals, assembly manuals, and other literature along with service records and a notebook from the prior owner cataloging maintenance.”



In addition to the engine’s location, the Corvair deviated from the traditional norms of automotive design through the air-cooled boxer with six cylinders and plenty of aluminum components. Come 1965, General Motors found itself in hot waters after Ralph Nader published a groundbreaking book. “Unsafe at Any Speed” resulted in many unsatisfied customers and lawsuits for the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit.Even though Chevrolet redesigned the suspension system for the 1965 model year, the damage was done. Fewer and fewer Corvairs were sold, the handling was still hairy, and the introduction of the Ford Mustang further undercut this nameplate’s popularity. As such, 1969 is when the final example of the breed rolled off the line.The Corvair before your eyes is a late model with pretty desirable options and relatively low mileage, and it’s currently sitting at $5,250 on Bring a Trailer . This version is called the Monza Hardtop Coupe, and instead of a torque-converter automatic, you’ll find a four-on-the-floor for a more engaging driving experience.Purchased in 1970 by the previous owner in Idaho, the 1968 model was acquired by the seller five years ago. Way back in 1981, the Corvair received a replacement flat-six engine of unknown origin and displacement. When it was new, the Corvair Monza shipped with a 2.7-liter motor with close to 140 horsepower on deck.Although it’s idling a bit rough and corrosion is visible on the undercarriage and chromed bumpers, this fellow here is definitely perfect as a restoration project. The sale also includes “shop manuals, assembly manuals, and other literature along with service records and a notebook from the prior owner cataloging maintenance.”

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.