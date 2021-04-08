This 1967 Ford Mustang Parked for 20 Years Is as Mysterious as It Gets

It’s hard not to like a 1967 Mustang, especially when it comes in a condition that still gives hope the car would at one point be back on the road.
And the example that we have here looks like it ticks the essential boxes in this regard, though as you’ll discover in a minute, it also comes with a few mysterious tidbits that the owner must answer before anyone can even think about a potential purchase.
First and foremost, the Facebook seller has published only three photos that show the car parked in what appears to be a tent or something similar, with the description of the listing suggesting this is where the Mustang spent its last two decades.
Because yes, this 1967 Mustang has been in storage for 20 years, and this is the reason the car is no longer running at the moment.
The car is said to come with a 302 engine paired with an automatic transmission, and other than that, no further specifics have been shared. So we don’t know how original the car still is, whether it is complete or not, and if it still comes with any documentation or not.
But one thing is certain: the engine under the hood isn’t the one that came with the car, as the 1967 Mustang lineup did not include a 302 option.
For 1967, Ford offered the Mustang lineup with a choice of five engines, namely the 200ci straight-six unit, the 289 Windsor V8 in three different configurations (2-barrel, 4-barrel, and HiPo), and the 390 FE V8. On the other hand, the 302 Windsor V8 that allegedly powers this Mustang made its debut a year later with over 230 horsepower, so either the engine has already been replaced or it’s an MY 1968 car.
At the end of the day, the Mustang does look like something lots of people would love to own and drive, but not until all these details are set straight. You can reach out to the seller using the page linked above and can take the Mustang home for $7,500.
