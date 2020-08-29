This 1967 Ford Mustang Is an S550 In Disguise, Body Swap Complete

Walk into a showroom with the intention of buying a Mustang today and you'll be offered so much more compared to what customers got back in the 60s, when the pony was introduced. However, while modern muscle cars mix insane output numbers with sportscar handling and tons of features, there's one area where matching the originals is tricky and that would be the styling.
Not only do the decades of perpetual market presence for the Mustang mean contemporary designers have to come up with something new while preserving the identity of the nameplate, but the penning specialists also have to face restrains introduced by pedestrian safety and aerodynamic requirements these days.
Well, the build that now occupies our screens comes to address the matter mentioned above and, in theory, it all sounds simple: perform a classic Mustang body swap on a modern pony.
We first discussed this adventure back in July and B Is For Build, the Oregon-based specialist behind the stunt, can now show us the nearly-finished product. So, while the 1967 body swap for the 2016 Mustang GT automatic is complete, this amazing contraption still needs to be tested and probably painted - hey, you never know with such projects...
Of course, since the donor vehicle is a body-on-frame machine and the S550 features a unibody construction, mixing the ingredients wasn't as easy as it sounded at first.
Then again, while the said crew is skilled, having built stuff like the world's first Lamborghini Huracan manual swap and a similar Mustang swap that went south due to legal issues, the Internet is always there to help: from various tutorials on fabrication to design inspiration coming from the work digital artists such as Khyzyl Saleem and Yasid Oozeear.
The entire process was documented and compressed into the 25-minute video below. From mixing and matching the various pieces to 3D printing, this project required plenty of work, so perhaps this clip can serve as more than just entertainment, as builders wishing to pull similar stunt can use this footage as inspiration.
