This 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe 289 5-Speed Is Your Ticket to Cruise Nights

You have Lee Iacocca assistant GM and chief engineer, Donald N. Frey, to thank for the T-5 project, and he supervised the development of the first generation Mustangs in a stunning 18 months. 8 photos



The ultimate Mustang was originally based on the platform of the compact, second-generation North American Ford Falcon.



One of the resulting vehicles was the one shown here, a 1965 Mustang GT Coupe powered by a 289ci, A-code V8 paired with a five-speed manual transmission.



The owner says the car was refurbished in 2015, and the project included a full repaint, the rebuilding of the engine, the replacement of all exterior trim, reupholstery of the interior and the installation of a Tremec transmission to replace the original 4-speed ZF.



Fresh equipment includes 14″ steel wheels, a classic white side stripe, a Rally-Pac style tachometer, and a push-button AM radio. With additional features like a Pertonix electronic ignition system and reproduction Hi-PO exhaust manifolds, an aluminum radiator and 3.55:1 rear gearing, this example should move along rather nicely.



This Coupe was refinished in two-stage Vintage Burgundy and includes fresh chrome bumpers and window surrounds and dual side mirrors.



Equipped with disc brakes up front, drums in the rear, and a Kelsey Hayes proportional valve, the work completed during the refresh includes lowering the ride height, installing a Monte Carlo bar, and replacing the brake lines, parking brake cable, shocks, suspension bushings, upper and lower control arms, end links, wheel bearings and axle bearings.



Reupholstered black vinyl bucket seats and a replacement dashboard, door panels, and carpeting means the interior is fine indeed.



A three-spoke steering wheel and a 140-mph speedometer, Rally-Pac style tachometer and analog clock, and gauges for fuel, oil pressure, amperage, and coolant temperature are part of the package as well.



The odo shows 55k miles, but the seller says the total mileage is unknown.



This Mustang features an ‘A-code’



Fuel is supplied by an Autolite 4100 4-V carburetor and a rebuilt Carter fuel pump.



