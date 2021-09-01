1972 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Hides a Clean Engine Bay with a Lot of Fresh Air Under the Hood

Ford’s Mustang is one of the popular choices when it comes to a classic car to restore, so if you’re in the market looking for such a model, then the one we have here could be worth checking out.
First and foremost, let’s state the obvious. This 1972 Mustang Mach 1 doesn’t come in the best shape, and this makes perfect sense given it was parked many years ago.
In other words, it’s been sitting for a while, so be ready for some serious body work if you plan to bring this Mustang to the condition it deserves.
There’s obviously some rust here and there, but there’s nothing a thorough restoration shouldn’t be able to fix. The interior is still around almost entirely, and a new trunk pan is also offered because, you know, if you’re aiming for a full restoration, it could come in handy if there’s any sign of rust in there.
Worth knowing, however, is that the current owner removed most of the interior specifically to weld in new floor panels, but eBay seller svx007 guarantees that almost everything is still available.
Now let’s move to what’s hiding under the hood.
The 1972 Mustang was available with a choice of both six-cylinders and V8s, starting with the 250 (4.1-liter) developing less than 100 horsepower and continuing with a 302 (4.9-liter) Windsor V8 generating some 140 horsepower.
Ford offered several 351 (5.8-liter) Cleveland V8 options, both in 2-barrel and 4-barrel configurations, with the top-of-the-line version generating close to 275 horsepower.
This Mustang left the factory with a 351 in charge of putting the wheels in motion, but right now, if you open the hood, what you should find in there is nothing but… a very clean engine bay and a lot of fresh air. The original engine is long gone, so if you’re interested in a restomod, this whole thing should make it a lot easier for you.
The car has already caught the attention of quite a lot of people who are willing to give it a second chance, so the eBay auction has received nearly 30 bids so far. The top offer is close to $2,600.
