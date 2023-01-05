This $11M Superyacht Miraculously Got a New Life After Risking Demolition

As spectacular as they look once they hit the waves, superyachts that for various reasons end up having a miserable fate look terribly sad. A lot of work goes into building these mammoth vessels, not to mention the millions of dollars. Luckily, in this particular case, a happy end is in sight.
Last year has brought an unprecedented focus on some of the world’s most luxurious superyachts, as oligarch-owned assets became international targets as a result of sanctions against Russia. Famous yachts got seized, and a couple of them were faced with unexpected auctions. This is just one way in which multimillion-dollar pleasure craft can encounter a dramatic change of status.
Not-so-famous superyachts, on the other hand, can suffer the consequences of financial troubles while they’re still under construction. When the Sensation Yachts builder in New Zealand got liquidated back in 2009, three unfinished luxury vessels were left on site. They remained abandoned for several years, as the legal battles continued. Finally, in 2017, the largest demolition company in the country, Ward Demolition, was contracted to clear everything.
Two of the yachts, basically just hulls, were already in very bad shape. Both them and the buildings surrounding them were demolished. But the third yacht caught everyone’s attention – although the resin-infused hull and the superstructure had not been joined yet, the 49.5-meter (162 feet) watercraft seemed to have a fighting chance.
It was almost 50% complete, and estimated to be worth $18 million NZ (around $11 million) at the time. Although unfinished and abandoned for many years, the SY32 got national attention, as Ward tried to find a buyer for it. If someone didn’t step up, the half-finished boat was about to have the same fate as its sister ships.
Fast forward to 2023, and a sleek, elegant superyacht is spotted at the western edge of the Auckland waterfront, at Wynyard Quarter. It seems that the SY32 got finished after all, at Alloy Yachts, and is ready to meet its new owner. Speculations on social media suggest that the new owner is from Australia, which is why the SY32 could be headed off over there. It’s still shrouded in mystery, but at least it’s in one piece (literally) and seaworthy.
After being just inches away from demolition, before it even had the chance to leave the shores, this luxury vessel got the chance to survive, after all. It would have been a shame to throw all that potential away. Powered by twin 2,250 hp Caterpillar engines, and fitted with 72,000-liter fuel tanks, the $11 million tri-deck yacht was designed to accommodate up to 12 guests. Hopefully, after so many years, it will finally get to live the life of a superyacht.
