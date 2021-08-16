These Two 1955 Chevrolet Bel Airs Combined Could Actually Make for a Pretty Cool Car

A 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air in mint condition is worth a small fortune, and at the same time, finding one in a good shape and allowing for a good restoration is much harder than you think.
So this listing published on eBay recently by seller candocain proposes a different approach: why don’t you get two separate 1955 Chevrolet Bel Airs, both in a questionable condition, and combine them for one decently-looking car that could actually be worth a second chance?
As you can easily figure out by just checking the photos in the gallery, none of the two Bel Airs look exactly spotless, but on the other hand, we’re being told they’re both totally restorable.
Needless to say, the missing parts aren’t the only concern but the rust too, as it has obviously taken its toll on both models. A full restoration still looks doable, but you should inspect everything in person to correctly determine how much damage the rust ended up making on both Bel Airs.
As for the engine, there’s unclear information in this regard because one of the models doesn’t come with any info on this front. The powertrain on the second Bel Air is missing, and the seller clearly explains it does not run, so in theory, you can very well build a restomod if you can’t find a 1955 Chevy engine to install on the car.
So at the end of the day, this pair of 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air can be saved, but there’s no doubt it’d require a ton of work.
On the other hand, the two cars have already caught the attention of quite a lot of people, as the auction received no less than 22 bids before we published our story, with the top offer set exceeding $7,000. If you want to buy it now without the auction, the seller is asking $10,000 for both cars.
