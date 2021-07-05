1955 Chevy Bel Air Bare Shell Morphs Into Divisive Custom Ride With LS9 Swap

Eugene, Oregon-based MetalWorks Classics & SpeedShop is an aftermarket outlet specialized in Art Morrison chassis and LS conversions for Pro-Touring builds. And they seem to have a knack for showing off, as is the case with their recent build of a 1955 Chevy Bel Air. This one might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s certainly one you can’t overlook either, as demonstrated by the recent feature from the Hand Built Cars YouTube channel.

52 photos