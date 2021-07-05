1955 Chevy Bel Air Bare Shell Morphs Into Divisive Custom Ride With LS9 Swap

Eugene, Oregon-based MetalWorks Classics & SpeedShop is an aftermarket outlet specialized in Art Morrison chassis and LS conversions for Pro-Touring builds. And they seem to have a knack for showing off, as is the case with their recent build of a 1955 Chevy Bel Air. This one might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s certainly one you can’t overlook either, as demonstrated by the recent feature from the Hand Built Cars YouTube channel.
With 1955, 1956, and 1957 Chevrolet automobiles (especially the Bel Air or Nomad) being among the most popular model years with classic car collectors and hot rodders, it’s no wonder these series are also on the restomod radar. After all, it wouldn’t be a complete cult following without some pristine examples of restoration, customization, and modification, right?
Well, this bright white-and-orange 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Pro Touring project might be cause for controversy, but nobody will say it doesn’t stand out in a crowd. If for the better or worse, that’s for everyone to decide, as beauty is always in the eye of the beholder. But for us, it’s more about what’s hiding under the divisive paint job more than anything else.
After all, the HBC channel makes sure we get to know the example that was restomodded since its infancy when it was entering the garage of the MetalWorks experts as a bare shell. It’s only from the 4:05 mark that we get to see what’s prepared in terms of powertrain. Something mighty, for sure, in the form of a GM Performance supercharged LS9 crate engine that has no less than 638 horsepower to deliver through the GM Performance Tremec T56 six-speed transmission.
Naturally, all that oomph needs some proper taming from the Art Morrison GT Sport chassis and Willwood brakes, as the body and chassis get properly protected against the elements (starting at the 10:35 mark) and the car gradually morphs into the spectacular dual-tone assembly. As far as the interior is concerned, it’s getting its moment to shine only after the exterior’s reveal at the 24:45 mark.
As such, we have the proper time to gasp at the sight of some of the details, such as the Billet Specialties Legacy wheels, hood and trunk hinges, or the shiny new dashboard that’s home to the Vintage Air and Dakota Digital gauges.
