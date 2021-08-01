Sorry Jeff Bezos, You Can't Get to the Moon Yet

5 All-Original 1953 Chevrolet Bel Air Is an Unaltered Page of Automotive History

3 This 1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Will Be a Nightmare to Restore, Still Charming

More on this:

1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Flaunts Original Everything After 20 Years in Darkness

The debut of the 1955 Bel Air also marked the introduction of the second-generation lineup, and naturally, Chevrolet used this occasion to release several important upgrades. 9 photos



Several important changes happened under the hood as well, where the Bel Air was now available with a V8 engine, with the 1955 model also witnessing the debut of a 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission offered as optional.



The 265ci (4.3-liter) V8 developed 162 hp in its standard configuration, and



The Bel Air that we have here provides us with an unmolested look at the 1955 model, as it still features everything in original condition after it has been beautifully preserved throughout all these years.



The



There’s no rust on this Bel Air, which once again suggests the car may have been repainted at one point, but you should still check out everything in person for such details.



The car still runs very well, we’re being told, and despite being stored in a garage for the past 20 years, the owner has always tried to turn on the engine every week to keep it in running condition.



So after so many years, this Bel Air looks to be a beautifully preserved time capsule that can be yours for no less than $21,900. The car comes with a clean title and 78,000 miles (125,500 km) on the clock. For example, the Bel Air boasted a substantially restyled body that made it look more modern, while the interior was further customized with all kinds of gimmicks, including new carpets and headliners for a more premium approach.Several important changes happened under the hood as well, where the Bel Air was now available with a V8 engine, with the 1955 model also witnessing the debut of a 2-speed Powerglide automatic transmission offered as optional.The 265ci (4.3-liter) V8 developed 162 hp in its standard configuration, and Chevrolet later introduced additional upgrades as part of the so-called Power Pack and Super Power Pack to offer more adrenaline to those looking for extra horsepower.The Bel Air that we have here provides us with an unmolested look at the 1955 model, as it still features everything in original condition after it has been beautifully preserved throughout all these years.The Craigslist seller says the car spent the last two decades in storage, and this kind of explains why the Bel Air looks really impressive, though judging by the provided photos, the paint looks too good to be original.There’s no rust on this Bel Air, which once again suggests the car may have been repainted at one point, but you should still check out everything in person for such details.The car still runs very well, we’re being told, and despite being stored in a garage for the past 20 years, the owner has always tried to turn on the engine every week to keep it in running condition.So after so many years, this Bel Air looks to be a beautifully preserved time capsule that can be yours for no less than $21,900. The car comes with a clean title and 78,000 miles (125,500 km) on the clock.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third party.