1958 Chevrolet Bel Air Rotting Away in a Yard Is Ready to Go for Pocket Money

1958 was the year when the Bel Air gave birth to the Impala nameplate, but this doesn’t necessarily mean the other models in the lineup didn’t deserve our attention. 8 photos



Several changes happened under the hood as well, and the most notable was the introduction of a 348 (5.7-liter) V8 as optional. The standard engine remained the 235 (3.9-liter) six-cylinder with 145 horsepower, while the standard V8 was now the 283 (4.6-liter) small-block V8.



The car obviously doesn’t come in its best shape, as it looks like it’s been sitting for a while in that yard, so it’s hard to determine if it can be restored easily without checking out everything in person. So if you do want to buy this Bel Air, you should first see it live, especially because not a lot of information has been provided by the seller.



But of course, you should expect a lot of rust since the car seems to be parked under the clear sky. Be ready for some serious patches, and obviously, there’s a good chance the car is no longer complete – after all, the headlights are already missing, so who knows what else is no longer there.



The good news is this Bel Air is ready to go for pocket money, as the seller posted it on eBay as part of a no reserve auction. In other words, the one submitting the highest bid can take it home, and right now, the top offer is just $500.

