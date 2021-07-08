Rescued 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air Becomes Beat-Up Gasser, Goes Dirt Racing

The Chevrolet Tri-Five, be it a Bel Air, a 150, or a 210, is now a valuable classic. However, some of them have been forgotten in barns and backyards for so long that they're not worth restoring to original specs anymore. But here's the good news: they're perfect candidates for garage-built gassers.
And that's exactly what happened to this 1955 Bel Air. A car that started life as a stylish family cruiser was turned into a stripped-down stock car before it was parked away. It spent a few good years on the side of the road before it was saved by the folks over at DD Speed Shop in 2020. One year later and the Bel Air runs and drives again, this time around in the form of a gasser.
Sure, it looks all beat up and it doesn't even have an interior, but hey, that's what building rat rods is all about. These things don't need to haul people and groceries. They just need to run fast in a straight line, so a rear bench and floor carpets are as unnecessary as they get.
If you're into garage builds, you'll definitely enjoy the 22-minute video below. It includes footage from three days of work put into the gasser to get it ready for Race Week. That's not a lot of time when you need to install just about everything in the car, so it's a cool mini-documentary on how to turn a shell and chassis into a race car in just a few days.
Speaking of gear, this Bel Air flexes a race-prepped 5.4-liter V8 under the hood. It's paired to a four-speed manual gearbox and a nine-inch rear end, both desirable features for quarter-mile runs. There's no word on output, but that V8 sure sounds mean.
Finally ready to make its comeback, the 1955 Bel Air is pulled out of the shop for a short drive. But it's not just a stroll around the block. The coupe is being put through its paces on the dirt trail near the shop. It does a couple of straight-line pulls and a few dust-raising donuts. Definitely not your average way to test a dragster, but it's entertaining, to say the least.
If you want to skip to the fun part, it begins around the 17-minute mark. I don't know about you, but I can't way to see this rat rod hit the drag strip. And I'll be back to report about it as soon as it does.
