1962 Chevy Bel Air With LS9 and Bubble Top Is About As Good As it (Custom) Gets

After recently driving the (in)famous winged Plymouth Superbird, Shawn Davis from the AutotopiaLA channel on YouTube follows up with another dream ride. It’s a custom one this time around, and something that manages to almost leave him speechless. 34 photos



This time around, when it’s time for the “fun part” (aka the



After which he says the sound isn’t overly aggressive (for what it packs under the hood) … and then silence. No comments, no witty remarks, no exclamation marks... just Shawn enjoying himself with the Bubble Top and its cool Tremec six-speed manual transmission. We didn’t see that one coming. Although his remarks in the description about this being “the ultimate in what is possible with custom cars in my opinion” should have given us a



So, the presentation part (from 1:25) is more than crucial to establish this ride’s potential. It’s been a part of the Kent Matranga collection ever since it won the 2015 Barrett Jackson Cup. This cool Charcoal (the paintjob is allegedly lifted off a stock Honda of all!) Bel Air Sport Coupe was built by Andy Leach from Cal Automotive Creations (with a little help for the crimson interior) and looks stunning both from a distance and from a close range.



The devil is in the details, as they say, but let’s just leave the owner to explain all the cool little features. We need to focus on the monster under the hood for a moment, which comes squeaky clean from the 2:15 mark to present itself as a dry-sump,



More than enough to make an impression, just like the interior (seen from 3:20), which according to Davis is full of “jewelry” and stuff. The folks over at Recovery Room Interiors did a great job, and so we advance to the Easter Egg part. Yep, there’s such a thing with this one, as the trunk opening sequence is really something to behold... and nothing that would ever cross my mind, so do check it out at the 4:19 mark.



Seriously, if you're an avid follower of his custom car exploits (modded vehicles from muscle to imports, an exotic here and there – so what's not to like?), one knows very well that Davis isn't in the habit of driving in eerie silence. He either has a goofy comment to make about the ride or at least an exclamation of amazement from time to time.